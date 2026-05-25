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طائرة تقتحم مظلة امرأة.. شاهدوا الفيديو

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25-05-2026 | 07:18
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طائرة تقتحم مظلة امرأة.. شاهدوا الفيديو
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نجت مظلية نمساوية من حادث خطير بعد اصطدامها جواً بطائرة خفيفة من طراز "سيسنا 172" في منطقة جبال الألب النمساوية، في واقعة كادت أن تنتهي بكارثة.


ووقع الحادث فوق منطقة بيسندورف بإقليم سالزبورغ، عندما كانت امرأة نمساوية تبلغ من العمر 44 عاماً تمارس رياضة الطيران الشراعي بعد إقلاعها من منطقة شميتنهوهه باتجاه وادٍ مجاور.


وفي الوقت ذاته، كانت الطائرة الخفيفة، ويقودها طيار يبلغ من العمر 28 عامًا، تحلق في مسار جوي متجه نحو مطار تسيل أم سي، قبل أن يحدث الاصطدام في الجو بالقرب من منطقة بينزغاور هوتّه.

وبحسب التفاصيل، أدى الاصطدام إلى سقوط المظلية في سقوط حر لبضع لحظات، قبل أن تتمكن من تشغيل مظلة الطوارئ والهبوط بسلام على الأرض دون إصابات خطيرة.

كذلك، تمكن طيار الطائرة من تنفيذ هبوط اضطراري ناجح في مطار زيلامسي، فيما فتحت السلطات تحقيقًا للوقوف على ملابسات الحادث وتحديد أسبابه.
 
 
 
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