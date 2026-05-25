طائرة تقتحم مظلة امرأة.. شاهدوا الفيديو

🚨 WATCH: A paraglider gets hit by a Cessna 172 near the Austrian town of Zell am See.
The paraglider was able to pull her rescue parachute and land safely shortly after the incident on Saturday.
According to police, the 44-year-old Austrian had started from Schmittenhöhe in… pic.twitter.com/HYQ7euRu57
— breaking aviation news & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 24, 2026
🚨 WATCH: A paraglider gets hit by a Cessna 172 near the Austrian town of Zell am See.
The paraglider was able to pull her rescue parachute and land safely shortly after the incident on Saturday.
According to police, the 44-year-old Austrian had started from Schmittenhöhe in… pic.twitter.com/HYQ7euRu57