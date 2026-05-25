البابا لاوون الرابع عشر: لحماية الإنسانية وتعزيز الحقيقة وكرامة العمل والعدالة الاجتماعية والسلام

In his first #encyclical "#Magnificahumanitas", on the Church's social doctrine in the era of #ArtificialIntelligence, Pope Leo XIV appeals for the safeguarding of humanity, promotion of truth, dignity of work, social justice, and peace.https://t.co/4Mev5jVPxD pic.twitter.com/EtoMGByPFe
— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 25, 2026
In his first #encyclical "#Magnificahumanitas", on the Church's social doctrine in the era of #ArtificialIntelligence, Pope Leo XIV appeals for the safeguarding of humanity, promotion of truth, dignity of work, social justice, and peace.https://t.co/4Mev5jVPxD pic.twitter.com/EtoMGByPFe