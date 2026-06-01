بعد التصعيد الإسرائيليّ في لبنان... إليكم ما أعلنه قاليباف

The naval blockade and escalation of war crimes in lebanon by the genocidal Zionist regime are clear evidence of U.S. noncompliance with the ceasefire.
Every choice has a price, and the bill comes due. It will all fall into place.
— محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) June 1, 2026
The naval blockade and escalation of war crimes in lebanon by the genocidal Zionist regime are clear evidence of U.S. noncompliance with the ceasefire.
Every choice has a price, and the bill comes due. It will all fall into place.