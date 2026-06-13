في أستراليا... قرش كبير يُثير رعب رواد شاطىء شهير

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
#DTTV #BREAKING: A helicopter has been tracking a large shark, which may be the one responsible for the Coogee attack, as it slowly swims north towards Bondi Beach. SEE THE LATEST ▶️ https://t.co/Jv3TmKN919 pic.twitter.com/vRoqmxRk2w
— The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) June 13, 2026
#DTTV #BREAKING: A helicopter has been tracking a large shark, which may be the one responsible for the Coogee attack, as it slowly swims north towards Bondi Beach. SEE THE LATEST ▶️ https://t.co/Jv3TmKN919 pic.twitter.com/vRoqmxRk2w