لحظة توقيع مذكرة التفاهم مع إيران.. هذا ما قاله ترامب

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Just prior to this evenings dinner at Versailles in France, hosted by President @EmmanuelMacron—President @realDonaldTrump signed the Iran Memorandum of Understanding, once Secretary Rubio received it…
“A pretty key moment in history we are sharing together…” @SecRubio pic.twitter.com/sLYi6G9TM3
— Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) June 17, 2026
Just prior to this evenings dinner at Versailles in France, hosted by President @EmmanuelMacron—President @realDonaldTrump signed the Iran Memorandum of Understanding, once Secretary Rubio received it…
“A pretty key moment in history we are sharing together…” @SecRubio pic.twitter.com/sLYi6G9TM3