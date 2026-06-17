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عربي-دولي

لحظة توقيع مذكرة التفاهم مع إيران.. هذا ما قاله ترامب

Lebanon 24
17-06-2026 | 23:48
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لحظة توقيع مذكرة التفاهم مع إيران.. هذا ما قاله ترامب
لحظة توقيع مذكرة التفاهم مع إيران.. هذا ما قاله ترامب photos 0
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وقّع الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب في ساعة مبكرة من صباح اليوم الخميس نسخة من مذكرة التفاهم المبرمة مع إيران.

وقام نشر البيت الأبيض بنشر مشاهد لتوقيع الرئيس الأميركي على المذكرة، في قصر فيرساي في فرنسا بحضور الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون وزوجته بريجيت، فضلاً عن فريق ترامب وعلى رأسه وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو.
 
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وأثناء التوقيع، علّق ترامب قائلاً:" أقول لكم بصراحة لم يكن الأمر سهلاً"، في إشارة إلى المحادثات التي استمرت أشهرا بعد تصعيد عسكري وحرب تفجرت في 28 شباط الماضي، وأرخت بظلالها على المنطقة والاقتصاد العالمي.

بدورها نشرت إيران عبر كافة وسائل إعلامها الرسمية صوراً للرئيس مسعود بزشكيان حاملاً نسخة من مذكرة التفاهم وعليها توقيع ترامب.

إلى ذلك، قال ترمب لصحيفة "وول ستريت جورنال" ان رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين  نتنياهو كانت لديه أهداف مختلفة في بعض جوانب الحرب لأن بلاده أقرب إلى ايران.

وتابع ترامب: "نتنياهو شخص رائع لكنه أحيانا يندفع أكثر من اللازم". 
 
مواضيع ذات صلة
ترامب: ما دفعني للتوقيع على مذكرة التفاهم هو ضمان ألا تمتلك إيران سلاحا نوويا
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
18/06/2026 11:14:24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
الرئيس ترامب من قصر فرساي: وقّعت مذكرة التفاهم مع إيران
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
18/06/2026 11:14:24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
ترامب: مضيق هرمز سيفتح عندما نوقع مذكرة التفاهم مع إيران
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
18/06/2026 11:14:24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
"إنترفاكس" عن لافروف: نأمل توقيع مذكرة التفاهم بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران هذا الأسبوع
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
18/06/2026 11:14:24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

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