مقتل 6 أشخاص في حريق اندلع داخل فندق في نيويورك (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
SIX CONFIRMED DEAD: State police now say several people were killed in today's fire at the Kinghts Inn in Endwell. New video of the scene this afternoon. Earlier story: https://t.co/t7KYTk2WU5 pic.twitter.com/RJkQ5LCiiU
— Bob Joseph (@BinghamtonNow) June 22, 2026
SIX CONFIRMED DEAD: State police now say several people were killed in today's fire at the Kinghts Inn in Endwell. New video of the scene this afternoon. Earlier story: https://t.co/t7KYTk2WU5 pic.twitter.com/RJkQ5LCiiU