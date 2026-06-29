إصابة 3 أشخاص بانفجار وقع في في موناكو.. والسلطات تُطارد مشتبها به (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
BREAKING: A powerful explosion has been reported in Monaco after a person allegedly dropped off bags shortly before the blast. pic.twitter.com/cWBBSnfBih
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 29, 2026
BREAKING: A powerful explosion has been reported in Monaco after a person allegedly dropped off bags shortly before the blast. pic.twitter.com/cWBBSnfBih
UPDATE: Police are reportedly searching for a suspect who remains at large following what authorities have described as a targeted explosion in Monaco involving a planted explosive device. pic.twitter.com/gE2GOxQuH9
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 29, 2026
UPDATE: Police are reportedly searching for a suspect who remains at large following what authorities have described as a targeted explosion in Monaco involving a planted explosive device. pic.twitter.com/gE2GOxQuH9