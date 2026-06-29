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إصابة 3 أشخاص بانفجار وقع في في موناكو.. والسلطات تُطارد مشتبها به (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
29-06-2026 | 23:23
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إصابة 3 أشخاص بانفجار وقع في في موناكو.. والسلطات تُطارد مشتبها به (فيديو)
إصابة 3 أشخاص بانفجار وقع في في موناكو.. والسلطات تُطارد مشتبها به (فيديو) photos 0
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جرح ثلاثة أشخاص، اثنان منهم في حالة حرجة، بسبب انفجار وقع عند مدخل مبنى سكني في إمارة موناكو مساء أمس الإثنين.

وأطلقت السلطات في الإمارة عملية أمنية واسعة لتعقب مشتبه به فر من موقع الحادث.
 
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وقال وزير الدولة في موناكو، كريستوف ميرماند، إن الانفجار وقع قرابة الساعة التاسعة مساء بالتوقيت المحلي، مشيرا إلى أن السلطات لا تستطيع حتى الآن الجزم بما إذا كان الحادث هجوما متعمدا.

إلى ذلك، أفادت وسائل إعلام فرنسية ومحلية بأن التحقيقات الأولية ترجح انفجار عبوة ناسفة، فيما أظهرت كاميرات المراقبة شخصا يضع حقيبة ظهر عند مدخل المبنى قبل لحظات من الانفجار ثم يفر من المكان.
 
 
 
 
وبحسب التقارير، شوهد المشتبه به، الذي كان يرتدي قبعة داكنة، وهو يهرب سيرا على الأقدام باتجاه بلدة بوسوليه الفرنسية القريبة من الحدود مع موناكو.

وأسفر الانفجار عن إصابة رجل وامرأة، يبلغان من العمر بين 50 و60 عاما، إضافة إلى مراهق من العائلة نفسها، بينما تعرض 4 أشخاص آخرين لصدمة نفسية.

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المكتب الإعلامي لإمارة الفجيرة: إصابة 3 أشخاص من الجنسية الهندية جراء استهداف منطقة الفجيرة للصناعات البترولية
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