صرخت في وجهه... ماذا قالت سارة نتنياهو لزوجها أمام الحضور؟ (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Heated scene at Maccabiah opening as Sara Netanyahu confronts PM
At the Maccabiah Games opening in Jerusalem, Sara Netanyahu shouted at PM Benjamin Netanyahu and staff, blaming him for clashes with attendees and demanding assistancehttps://t.co/ToNRSgf4b5#Netanyahu… pic.twitter.com/IBnfNnrrdr
— Ynet Global (@ynetnews) July 2, 2026
Heated scene at Maccabiah opening as Sara Netanyahu confronts PM
At the Maccabiah Games opening in Jerusalem, Sara Netanyahu shouted at PM Benjamin Netanyahu and staff, blaming him for clashes with attendees and demanding assistancehttps://t.co/ToNRSgf4b5#Netanyahu… pic.twitter.com/IBnfNnrrdr