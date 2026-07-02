تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
مونديال 2026 آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
مونديال 2026 politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

صرخت في وجهه... ماذا قالت سارة نتنياهو لزوجها أمام الحضور؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
02-07-2026 | 05:16
A-
A+
صرخت في وجهه... ماذا قالت سارة نتنياهو لزوجها أمام الحضور؟ (فيديو)
صرخت في وجهه... ماذا قالت سارة نتنياهو لزوجها أمام الحضور؟ (فيديو) photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
صرخت سارة نتنياهو، في وجه زوجها رئيس الحكومة الإسرائيليّة وطاقمه، أمام الحضور، في حفل افتتاح دورة الألعاب المكابية في إسرائيل.

وبينما كان نتنياهو يلقي كلمة أمام الرياضيين قال فيها: "نحن أمة واحدة وعائلة واحدة، بمصير واحد، فقفوا بفخر وقوة وسننتصر معا"، كانت سارة خلف الكواليس تمرّ بلحظة غضب عارم.

وكشفت القناة الـ13 الإسرائيلية، أنّ سارة صرخت في وجه نتنياهو، وقالت له: "بسببك تشاجرت مع الناس هنا، لقد جعلتني أتجادل معهم"، ومن ثمّ وجّهت انتقادات حادة لمستشاري زوجها وقالت لهم: "أنتم بحاجة للاعتناء بي، لماذا لا يسمح لي بالمرور؟".
 
وادعت أنها تعرضت للدوس بسبب عدم توفير مرافقة مناسبة لها. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
"زوجة نتنياهو تصرخ في الشارع".. ماذا حصل معها؟
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
02/07/2026 18:42:31 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
ميلانيا ترامب تُثير موجة من الضحك بعد حديثها عن زوجها... شاهدوا ما قالته (فيديو)
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
02/07/2026 18:42:31 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
"أنت مجنون؟"... نائب إسرائيلي يكشف كيف تتدخل سارة نتنياهو بقرارات زوجها المهمة
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
02/07/2026 18:42:31 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
حضور سعودي طارئ إلى بيروت ومسلمتان اساسيتان: عدم لقاء نتنياهو ولا اتفاق سلام خارج السياق العربي
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
02/07/2026 18:42:31 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

منوعات

سارة نتنياهو

روسيا اليوم

الإسرائيلية

الإسرائيلي

في إسرائيل

لحظة غضب

إسرائيل

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
15:00 | 2026-07-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
05:00 | 2026-07-02 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
16:00 | 2026-07-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
22:03 | 2026-07-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
14:00 | 2026-07-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
11:37 | 2026-07-02
Lebanon24
11:33 | 2026-07-02
Lebanon24
10:43 | 2026-07-02
Lebanon24
10:39 | 2026-07-02
Lebanon24
10:36 | 2026-07-02
Lebanon24
10:30 | 2026-07-02
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
مونديال 2026
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24