تعرّضت لعطل.. هبوط اضطراري لطائرة مائية في نيويورك (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
A small seaplane has crashed into the East River near East 30th Street in new york city.
ATC audio captured a distress call: "LaGuardia Tower, mayday, mayday, mayday, plane down on the water."
At least 10 people reportedly rescued from the water.pic.twitter.com/M7ub8yu8sU
— Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) July 5, 2026
A small seaplane has crashed into the East River near East 30th Street in new york city.
ATC audio captured a distress call: "LaGuardia Tower, mayday, mayday, mayday, plane down on the water."
At least 10 people reportedly rescued from the water.pic.twitter.com/M7ub8yu8sU