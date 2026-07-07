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تعرّضت لعطل.. هبوط اضطراري لطائرة مائية في نيويورك (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
07-07-2026 | 02:54
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تعرّضت لعطل.. هبوط اضطراري لطائرة مائية في نيويورك (فيديو)
تعرّضت لعطل.. هبوط اضطراري لطائرة مائية في نيويورك (فيديو) photos 0
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اضطرت طائرة مائية صغيرة إلى الهبوط في نهر إيست ريفر بمدينة نيويورك، ظهر الأحد الماضي، إثر تعرضها لعطل أثناء رحلتها القادمة من منطقة هامبتونز في لونغ آيلاند.

وأفادت إدارة إطفاء مدينة نيويورك بأن فرق الإنقاذ تمكنت من إخراج جميع الركاب من الطائرة، فيما أصيب شخصان بجروح طفيفة، إلا أنهما رفضا تلقي العلاج الطبي.

ووفق ما أوردت إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية، فإن الطائرة ذات المحرك الواحد من طراز "كودياك 100"، سقطت في المياه بالقرب من محطة الطائرات المائية "سكاي بورت" عند شارع إيست 23، بعدما تعرّضت لكسر في دعامة الجناح ما استدعى تنفيذ هبوط اضطراري على سطح النهر.

وأظهرت مشاهد من موقع الحادث الطائرة وهي مائلة إلى أحد جانبيها في المياه، بينما كانت فرق الإنقاذ التابعة لإدارة الإطفاء تؤمّن الموقع تمهيدًا لسحبها إلى الرصيف.
 
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وأوردت تقارير إعلامية أن الرحلة أقلعت من بلدة إيست هامبتون، وحدَّدت هوية اثنين من الركاب، وهما المراهقة كلوي تود، 16 عامًا، وجدتها آدا تود، 75 عامًا، اللتان كانتا عائدتين من زيارة إلى هامبتونز للمشاركة في احتفال بعيد ميلاد إحدى الصديقات.
 
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طائرة وزير الدفاع البريطاني تعرضت للتشويش
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