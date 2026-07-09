أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
In a slip of the Tongue during the NATO Summit in Ankara,US President trump claimed the Islamic Republic of Japan(IRJ) launched 111 Missiles at its Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Career.
This is not true since Japan is not an Islamic Republic and only the Islamic Republic of… pic.twitter.com/ASBa7T5S6I
— Daily Express Kenya (@DailyExpresske) July 8, 2026
In a slip of the Tongue during the NATO Summit in Ankara,US President trump claimed the Islamic Republic of Japan(IRJ) launched 111 Missiles at its Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Career.
This is not true since Japan is not an Islamic Republic and only the Islamic Republic of… pic.twitter.com/ASBa7T5S6I