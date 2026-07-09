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عربي-دولي

زلة لسان... ترامب يُثير الجدل شاهدوا بالفيديو ما قاله عن إيران!

Lebanon 24
09-07-2026 | 05:16
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زلة لسان... ترامب يُثير الجدل شاهدوا بالفيديو ما قاله عن إيران!
زلة لسان... ترامب يُثير الجدل شاهدوا بالفيديو ما قاله عن إيران! photos 0
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أثارت زلة لسان غريبة للرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، موجة من التفاعل والسخرية بين نشطاء مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
 
وأخطأ ترامب في تسمية إيران مستبدلاً إياها باليابان، وذلك خلال حديثه عن الهجمات الصاروخية الأخيرة، وقال خلال لقاء ثنائي عقده مع الرئيس الأوكراني، فولوديمير زيلينسكي: "قبل شهرين، وقلت هذه القصة بالأمس، كان لدينا 111 صاروخاً أُطلقت من قِبل الجمهورية الإسلامية في اليابان، أُطلقت على حاملة الطائرات خلال فترة ساعة واحدة، وكل صاروخ منها أُسقط"، ما أثار جدلاً كبيراً على مواقع التواصل الإجتماعيّ.

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