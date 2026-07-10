بالفيديو: طائرات مسيّرة استهدفت منشآت نفطية جنوبي روسيا

Russia’s fuel map had a bad night.

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Ukrainian drones hit the Ilsky refinery, oil depots in Russia’s Rostov region, and a fuel terminal in the port of Taganrog overnight.

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The targets included the Kurgannefteprodukt port terminal, used for storing and transshipping oil… pic.twitter.com/muIHE9Lzh5