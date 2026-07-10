بالفيديو: طائرات مسيّرة استهدفت منشآت نفطية جنوبي روسيا

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Russia’s fuel map had a bad night.
ㅤ
Ukrainian drones hit the Ilsky refinery, oil depots in Russia’s Rostov region, and a fuel terminal in the port of Taganrog overnight.
ㅤ
The targets included the Kurgannefteprodukt port terminal, used for storing and transshipping oil… pic.twitter.com/muIHE9Lzh5
— Meanwhile in Ukraine (@MeanwhileInUA) July 10, 2026
Russia’s fuel map had a bad night.
ㅤ
Ukrainian drones hit the Ilsky refinery, oil depots in Russia’s Rostov region, and a fuel terminal in the port of Taganrog overnight.
ㅤ
The targets included the Kurgannefteprodukt port terminal, used for storing and transshipping oil… pic.twitter.com/muIHE9Lzh5