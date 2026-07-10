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بالفيديو: طائرات مسيّرة استهدفت منشآت نفطية جنوبي روسيا

Lebanon 24
10-07-2026 | 04:15
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بالفيديو: طائرات مسيّرة استهدفت منشآت نفطية جنوبي روسيا
بالفيديو: طائرات مسيّرة استهدفت منشآت نفطية جنوبي روسيا photos 0
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أعلنت روسيا ان هجمات بطائرات مسيّرة استهدفت اليوم الجمعة منشآت نفطية جنوبي البلاد مما أدى إلى اندلاع حريق في مصفاة نفط بمنطقة كراسنودار

وقالت قيادة عمليات منطقة كراسنودار عبر "تلغرام": "اندلع حريق في مصفاة إيلسكي إثر سقوط حطام مسيّرات"، مشيرة إلى عدم تسجيل إصابات أو قتلى.
 
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وأفاد يوري سليوسار حاكم منطقة روستوف جنوبي روسيا، أن حريقا اندلع في منشأتين لتخزين المحروقات في أزوف إثر ضربات جوية.

وتأتي هذه الهجمات الأخيرة على المنشآت النفطية، في وقت تواجه البلاد صعوبات في إمدادات الوقود، لا سيما في شبه جزيرة القرم المجاورة.

وفي سياق متصل، دمرت القوات الروسية بين مساء أمس الخميس وصباح اليوم الجمعة 376 طائرة مسيّرة أوكرانية، وفق ما ذكرت وزارة الدفاع الروسية.
 
مواضيع ذات صلة
اوكرانيا تستهدف منشآت نفطية داخل العمق الروسي
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
10/07/2026 13:44:00 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
الشركة الحكومية للطاقة الأوكرانية: روسيا استهدفت بمسيّرة منشأة لإنتاج الغاز في منطقة بولتافا وسط البلاد
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
10/07/2026 13:44:00 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
رويترز: اندلاع حريق في مصفاة "إلسكي" للنفط في روسيا عقب هجوم بطائرة مسيّرة
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
10/07/2026 13:44:00 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
روسيا: استهداف منشأة لتخزين الوقود في إقليم ياروسلاف بمسيرات أوكرانية
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
10/07/2026 13:44:00 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

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