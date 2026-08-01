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بالفيديو: هجوم مروّع في أميركا.. مسلّح قتل عددًا من الأشخاص

Lebanon 24
01-08-2026 | 23:09
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بالفيديو: هجوم مروّع في أميركا.. مسلّح قتل عددًا من الأشخاص
بالفيديو: هجوم مروّع في أميركا.. مسلّح قتل عددًا من الأشخاص photos 0
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قُتل عدد من الأشخاص وأصيب آخرون، السبت، في إطلاق نار وقع داخل مطعم تابع لسلسلة "إن آند آوت" للوجبات السريعة في مدينة توين فولز، جنوب ولاية أيداهو الأميركية.

وقال رئيس شرطة المدينة ماثيو هيكس إن مطلق النار قُتل أيضاً، من دون الكشف عن ملابسات مقتله.

ووقع الحادث قرب منطقة تجارية مزدحمة، فيما لم تعلن الشرطة حصيلة نهائية للضحايا، بانتظار إبلاغ عائلاتهم.
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