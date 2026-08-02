بالفيديو.. مقاتلة شبحية أميركية تنطلق من حاملة طائرات لتنفيذ مهمة ضد إيران!

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
A U.S. Marine Corps F-35C stealth fighter jet launches from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as the aircraft carrier transits the Arabian Sea and supports the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 2, CENTCOM has redirected 35 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2. pic.twitter.com/Bh84WHh3nu
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 2, 2026
A U.S. Marine Corps F-35C stealth fighter jet launches from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as the aircraft carrier transits the Arabian Sea and supports the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 2, CENTCOM has redirected 35 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2. pic.twitter.com/Bh84WHh3nu