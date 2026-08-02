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بالفيديو.. مقاتلة شبحية أميركية تنطلق من حاملة طائرات لتنفيذ مهمة ضد إيران!

Lebanon 24
02-08-2026 | 11:48
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بالفيديو.. مقاتلة شبحية أميركية تنطلق من حاملة طائرات لتنفيذ مهمة ضد إيران!
بالفيديو.. مقاتلة شبحية أميركية تنطلق من حاملة طائرات لتنفيذ مهمة ضد إيران! photos 0
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نشرت القيادة الأميركية الوسطى "سنتكوم" مقطعًا مصورًا يوثق انطلاق مقاتلة شبحية أميركية ضمن العمليات المرتبطة بالحصار البحري الذي تفرضه الولايات المتحدة على إيران.
 
وأظهر الفيديو، الذي نشرته "سنتكوم" عبر حسابها على منصة "إكس"، مقاتلة شبحية من طراز "إف-35 سي" تابعة لسلاح البحرية الأميركية، وهي تقلع من على متن حاملة الطائرات "يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن" (CVN-72) أثناء إبحارها في بحر العرب.


وأوضحت القيادة الأميركية الوسطى أن مهمة المقاتلة تأتي في إطار دعم الحصار الأميركي المفروض على إيران، وفق ما ورد في تعليقها المرفق بالمقطع.


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وكالة تسنيم: طائرات مقاتلة أميركية شنت هجوما صاروخيا على مطار إيرانشهر
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قلقٌ في إسرائيل: الملاجئ تُفتح وشبح الحرب مع إيران يعود إلى الواجهة
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إف-35

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