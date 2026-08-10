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بالفيديو... إنفجار هزّ مصنعاً للذخيرة في بلغاريا

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10-08-2026 | 07:50
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بالفيديو... إنفجار هزّ مصنعاً للذخيرة في بلغاريا
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أكد وزير الداخلية البلغارية إيفان ديميردجييف أن مصنع الذخيرة في قرية بيليتسا وسط البلاد تعرض لانفجار وحريق اليوم الاثنين.
 
 
وأشار إلى إخلاء المراكز السكنية القريبة منه كإجراء احترازي. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
 
 
 
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