بالفيديو... إنفجار هزّ مصنعاً للذخيرة في بلغاريا

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
❗️Explosion at Military Plant in Bulgaria Prompts Evacuation of Around 300 People
Minutes before 11 a.m. on August 10, a truck caught fire in the yard of a military plant in the village of Belitsa near the town of #Tryavna while delivering fuel.
The explosion was an accident,… pic.twitter.com/ZXDBzVE7re
— apa news agency (@APA_English) August 10, 2026
❗️Explosion at Military Plant in Bulgaria Prompts Evacuation of Around 300 People
Minutes before 11 a.m. on August 10, a truck caught fire in the yard of a military plant in the village of Belitsa near the town of #Tryavna while delivering fuel.
The explosion was an accident,… pic.twitter.com/ZXDBzVE7re