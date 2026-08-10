بالفيديو... شاهدوا اللحظات الأولى من زلزال كولومبيا العنيف

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck near San José del Palmar, Colombia, causing a building in Cali to partially collapse. (terremoto) pic.twitter.com/AHjohUV9P0
— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 10, 2026
A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck near San José del Palmar, Colombia, causing a building in Cali to partially collapse. (terremoto) pic.twitter.com/AHjohUV9P0