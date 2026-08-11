بالفيديو.. منظومات دفاع جوي لحماية ترامب أثناء لعبه الغولف

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Trump is playing golf on his golf course in New Jersey with AIR DEFENSE Systems next to him
This is an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger air defense system mounted on a HMMWV chassis, often used for short-range air defense. pic.twitter.com/iIFPOIyMDZ
— Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) August 10, 2026
Trump is playing golf on his golf course in New Jersey with AIR DEFENSE Systems next to him
This is an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger air defense system mounted on a HMMWV chassis, often used for short-range air defense. pic.twitter.com/iIFPOIyMDZ
🇺🇸 #US: President Donald Trump was seen golfing at his Bedminster, New Jersey club with a missile-defense system deployed nearby, as F-16s were scrambled to intercept civilian aircraft that entered the temporary restricted airspace over the area.
NORAD said two general-aviation… pic.twitter.com/NyZbj9OUEo
— POPULAR FRONT (@PopularFront_) August 10, 2026
🇺🇸 #US: President Donald Trump was seen golfing at his Bedminster, New Jersey club with a missile-defense system deployed nearby, as F-16s were scrambled to intercept civilian aircraft that entered the temporary restricted airspace over the area.
NORAD said two general-aviation… pic.twitter.com/NyZbj9OUEo