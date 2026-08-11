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بالفيديو.. منظومات دفاع جوي لحماية ترامب أثناء لعبه الغولف

Lebanon 24
11-08-2026 | 01:35
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بالفيديو.. منظومات دفاع جوي لحماية ترامب أثناء لعبه الغولف
بالفيديو.. منظومات دفاع جوي لحماية ترامب أثناء لعبه الغولف photos 0
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نشر جهاز الخدمة السرية الأميركي منظومات دفاع جوي قصيرة المدى لتأمين الرئيس دونالد ترامب خلال وجوده في ملعب للغولف بولاية نيوجيرسي، وفق موقع "The War Zone".

وأظهرت صور متداولة ترامب ممسكاً بمضرب الغولف، فيما بدت خلفه أسلاك شائكة ومنظومات دفاعية. وأكد مسؤولون في الإدارة الأميركية صحة الصور، التي التُقطت خلال حضور الرئيس نهائي بطولة "LIV Golf" في ملعبه.
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وأعلنت قيادة الدفاع الجوي لأميركا الشمالية "نوراد" استخدام منظومة "أفينجر" لحماية ترامب، من دون توضيح مدى اعتماد هذا الإجراء في تحركاته الأخرى.

وفي اليوم نفسه، اعترضت مقاتلات أميركية من طراز "إف-16" طائرات عدة اخترقت قيود الطيران المفروضة فوق ملعب بيدمينستر، حيث كان الرئيس موجوداً.

وتأتي الإجراءات المشددة بعد تعرض ترامب لثلاث محاولات اغتيال، بينها إطلاق النار عليه خلال تجمع انتخابي في بنسلفانيا في تموز 2024، وتوقيف مسلح قرب ناديه للغولف في فلوريدا بعد شهرين، إضافة إلى محاولة ثالثة في واشنطن في 25 نيسان 2026.
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11/08/2026 12:30:41 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
زيلينسكي: تسلمّنا من أميركا صواريخ مضادة للدروع ومنظومات دفاع جوي
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قوة دفاع البحرين: منظومات الدفاع الجوي تصدت لعدد من الاعتداءات الجوية الإيرانية اليوم
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الدفاع الروسية: منظومات الدفاع الجوي أسقطت 1158 طائرة مسيّرة أوكرانية خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية
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