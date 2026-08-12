نُقل سراً بشاحنة تموين.. هذه كواليس عملية مُغادرة ترامب السرية تركيا إثر تهديد إيراني باغتياله

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Video shows the airport catering truck used in a secret operation to move President Trump from Air Force One to another U.S. government plane amid a credible Iranian threat last month.
The truck can be seen pulling away from Air Force One after the president had boarded the… pic.twitter.com/IwJTaWlmSb
— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 11, 2026
Video shows the airport catering truck used in a secret operation to move President Trump from Air Force One to another U.S. government plane amid a credible Iranian threat last month.
The truck can be seen pulling away from Air Force One after the president had boarded the… pic.twitter.com/IwJTaWlmSb