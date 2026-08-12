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نُقل سراً بشاحنة تموين.. هذه كواليس عملية مُغادرة ترامب السرية تركيا إثر تهديد إيراني باغتياله

Lebanon 24
12-08-2026 | 00:08
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نُقل سراً بشاحنة تموين.. هذه كواليس عملية مُغادرة ترامب السرية تركيا إثر تهديد إيراني باغتياله
نُقل سراً بشاحنة تموين.. هذه كواليس عملية مُغادرة ترامب السرية تركيا إثر تهديد إيراني باغتياله photos 0
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نشرت شبكة CBS News فيديو يُظهر شاحنة التموين التابعة للمطار التي استُخدمت في عملية سرية لنقل الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب من طائرة "إير فورس" وان إلى طائرة حكومية أميركية أخرى.

ويظهر الفيديو الشاحنة وهي تغادر محيط "إير فورس وان" بعد صعود ترامب إلى الطائرة، قبل أن تتوجه إلى طائرة أميركية ثانية أقلّت الرئيس سرًا من العاصمة التركية أنقرة، عقب قمة حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو).
 
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وأتت هذه العملية بعدما رصدت أجهزة الاستخبارات الأميركية مخططًا موثوقًا لاستهداف الطائرة التي كان من المقرر أن تقل ترامب من أنقرة بصاروخ، في تهديد نُسب إلى إيران ووكلائها.

وبحسب تقارير أميركية، كان الصحافيون وبعض موظفي البيت الأبيض على متن "إير فورس وان"ويعتقدون أن الرئيس يسافر معهم، بينما نُقل ترامب إلى طائرة عسكرية أخرى من طراز C-32A.

ووصل ترامب إلى بريطانيا على متن الطائرة البديلة، قبل أن ينتقل مجددًا إلى الطائرة الرئاسية الجديدة لاستكمال رحلته إلى الولايات المتحدة.

 



مواضيع ذات صلة
نيويورك تايمز عن مسؤولين: ترامب نُقل في عربة طعام إلى طائرة عسكرية بسبب تهديد ضده وضد طائرة الرئاسة من إيران خلال مغادرته تركيا الشهر الماضي
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12/08/2026 11:46:46 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بعد نصيحة من الخدمة السرية.. تهديد إيران يعيد ترامب إلى طائرته القديمة
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نتنياهو: ثمة من يعتبر أن فتح الباب للغزيين للمغادرة دون تهديد سلاح جريمة حرب أو ترانسفير
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12/08/2026 11:46:46 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
مُغادرة رئيس الجمهوريّة العماد جوزاف عون البيت الأبيض بعد إنتهاء الإجتماع مع الرئيس الأميركيّ دونالد ترامب
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