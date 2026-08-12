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عربي-دولي

خلال رحلة تدريبية.. تحطم طائرة عسكرية تركية (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
12-08-2026 | 08:58
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خلال رحلة تدريبية.. تحطم طائرة عسكرية تركية (فيديو)
خلال رحلة تدريبية.. تحطم طائرة عسكرية تركية (فيديو) photos 0
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أفادت وسائل إعلام تركية عن تحطم طائرة عسكرية خلال رحلة تدريبية في محافظة يالوفا، جنوب إسطنبول.
 
وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع التركية عن نجاة طيار بعد تحطم طائرته من طراز "إف 16" في ولاية "يالوة" خلال طلعة تدريبية.
 
وأعلنت الوزارة عن إجراء تحقيق شامل لتحديد أسباب الحادثة.
 
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12/08/2026 19:11:30 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
وزارة الدفاع التركية: نجاة طيار بعد تحطم طائرته من طراز "إف 16" في ولاية "يالوة" خلال طلعة تدريبية
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مودل شهيرة تفاجئ متابعيها بخطوبتها خلال رحلة إلى إيطاليا (فيديو)
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بعد تحطّم طائرة تدريب في مطار مصريّ... وفاة المتدربة منار أشرف
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