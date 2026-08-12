خلال رحلة تدريبية.. تحطم طائرة عسكرية تركية (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🚨🇹🇷 A Turkish Air Force F-16 crashed during a training flight in Yalova province, just south of Istanbul.
The pilot ejected safely and survived.
The Ministry of national defense confirmed the incident and said a full investigation will determine the cause.
Source: @TabzLIVE /… pic.twitter.com/wpah6IFn4U
— mario nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 12, 2026
🚨🇹🇷 A Turkish Air Force F-16 crashed during a training flight in Yalova province, just south of Istanbul.
The pilot ejected safely and survived.
The Ministry of national defense confirmed the incident and said a full investigation will determine the cause.
Source: @TabzLIVE /… pic.twitter.com/wpah6IFn4U