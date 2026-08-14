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عربي-دولي

زوجة روبيو تُحرجه على الهواء.. هذا ما كشفته عن حياتهما الخاصة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
14-08-2026 | 02:54
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زوجة روبيو تُحرجه على الهواء.. هذا ما كشفته عن حياتهما الخاصة (فيديو)
زوجة روبيو تُحرجه على الهواء.. هذا ما كشفته عن حياتهما الخاصة (فيديو) photos 0
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كشفت زوجة وزير الخارجية الأميركي ماركو روبيو بعض التفاصيل عن حياتهما الخاصة  في إحدى المقابلات التلفزيونية. 

وقالت جانيت دوسديبيس خلال مقابلة ضمن "بودكاست كيتي ميلر" إن روبيو ينام عند الساعة الثامنة مساء، بينما تفضل هي السهر.
كما تساءلت ممازحة زوجها " من يفعل ذلك.. ينام عند الثامنة"؟ 
 
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الا ان روبيو رد على هذا "الإحراج" قائلاً إنه يعاني مع زوجته، التي تسهر طويلاً على الهاتف في السرير، بل أحيانا يقفز فجأة بهلع بعد أن يصدح صوت فيديو ما تشاهده جانيت.

وأشار إلى انه ينام باكراً ويستيقظ عند الساعة الرابعة فجراً، ما يجعله أكثر إنتاجية.

وأثار الزوجان تفاعلاً واسعاً بين الأميركيين على مواقع التواصل، ورأى البعض أنهما يشكلان نموذجاً ناجحاً للرئاسة المقبلة.
 
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