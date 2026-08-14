زوجة روبيو تُحرجه على الهواء.. هذا ما كشفته عن حياتهما الخاصة (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Marco Rubio doesn't sleep because his wife Jeanette's phone😂
KATIE MILLER: "What keeps you up at night?"
SECRETARY RUBIO: "Everything! Especially her phone...It's a form of torture, like it's banned in many countries." pic.twitter.com/04SWfe0OQX
— The Katie Miller Podcast (@katiemillerpod) August 13, 2026
Marco Rubio doesn't sleep because his wife Jeanette's phone😂
KATIE MILLER: "What keeps you up at night?"
SECRETARY RUBIO: "Everything! Especially her phone...It's a form of torture, like it's banned in many countries." pic.twitter.com/04SWfe0OQX