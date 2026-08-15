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صور من بحر العرب... مقاتلات أميركية تقلع من "يو إس إس جورج إتش دبليو بوش"

Lebanon 24
15-08-2026 | 10:16
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صور من بحر العرب... مقاتلات أميركية تقلع من يو إس إس جورج إتش دبليو بوش
صور من بحر العرب... مقاتلات أميركية تقلع من يو إس إس جورج إتش دبليو بوش photos 0
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نشرت القيادة المركزية الأميركية "سنتكوم"، صوراً تظهر إقلاع مقاتلات تابعة للبحرية الأميركية من على متن حاملة الطائرات "يو إس إس جورج إتش دبليو بوش"، أثناء إبحارها في بحر العرب.
وقالت "سنتكوم"، في منشور عبر منصة "إكس"، إنّ طائرات تابعة للبحرية الأميركية أقلعت من سطح الحاملة "بوش"، بينما تواصل الحاملة إبحارها في بحر العرب دعماً للأمن في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.
 
 
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مواضيع ذات صلة
القيادة الوسطى الأميركية: مقاتلات أقلعت من حاملة الطائرات "جورج إتش دبليو بوش" في بحر العرب في إطار دعم الأمن والاستقرار في منطقة الشرق الأوسط
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Lebanon24
15/08/2026 18:58:54 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بعد تقارير عن وفاة بحارة داخل "يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن".. توضيح من القيادة المركزية الأميركية
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
15/08/2026 18:58:54 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
معركة "إس-400" تقترب من نهايتها.. هل تستعيد تركيا مقاتلات "إف-35"؟
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
15/08/2026 18:58:54 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
إعلام إسرائيلي: صور أقمار صناعية تُظهر أن حاملتي الطائرات الأميركيتين "أبراهام لينكولن" و"جورج بوش" موجودتان على مسافة قريبة جداً من السواحل الإيرانية
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
15/08/2026 18:58:54 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

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