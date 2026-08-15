صور من بحر العرب... مقاتلات أميركية تقلع من "يو إس إس جورج إتش دبليو بوش"

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
U.S. Navy aircraft launch from the flight deck of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as the ship sails in the Arabian Sea supporting security in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/fOMVIhIUqY
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 15, 2026
U.S. Navy aircraft launch from the flight deck of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as the ship sails in the Arabian Sea supporting security in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/fOMVIhIUqY