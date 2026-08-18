ترامب يشنّ هجوماً على صحافيّة: أصمتي أنتِ غير مُحترمة

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
US President Donald trump clashes with a reporter, repeatedly calling her “fake news” and telling her to be quiet during a tense exchange at the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/5SC8p0kDkO
— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 17, 2026
US President Donald trump clashes with a reporter, repeatedly calling her “fake news” and telling her to be quiet during a tense exchange at the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/5SC8p0kDkO