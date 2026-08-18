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ترامب يشنّ هجوماً على صحافيّة: أصمتي أنتِ غير مُحترمة

Lebanon 24
18-08-2026 | 07:03
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ترامب يشنّ هجوماً على صحافيّة: أصمتي أنتِ غير مُحترمة
ترامب يشنّ هجوماً على صحافيّة: أصمتي أنتِ غير مُحترمة photos 0
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شنّّ مسؤولون في البيت الأبيض هجوماً شخصياً على مراسلة شبكة "CNN" كريستن هولمز، بعد توجيهها سؤالاً للرئيس الأميركيّ دونالد ترامب خلال مؤتمر صحافي في المكتب البيضاوي، عن قراره المفاجئ بتقليص التدريبات العسكرية المشتركة بين الولايات المتحدة وكوريا الجنوبية، قبل يوم واحد من موعد انطلاقها.
 
وكان ترامب ردّ بغضب وقال لهولمز: "اصمتي!"، واصفاً إياها بأنها "غير محترمة"، وأضاف: "اصمتي! اصمتي! أنت مراسلة مزيفة وتنقلين أخباراً زائفة". (العربية)
 
 
 
 
 
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