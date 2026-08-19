"وعدت وأنفذ".. بن غفير يتفقد موقعا ستنفذ به أحكام إعدام (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🇮🇱 Ben-Gvir unveils an execution facility with public viewing, and describes it with pride:
"I promised to legislate a death penalty law for terrorists; it is being done.
I promised to establish a facility; it is being executed.
There will be a viewing here; the victims of…
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 19, 2026
🇮🇱 Ben-Gvir unveils an execution facility with public viewing, and describes it with pride:
"I promised to legislate a death penalty law for terrorists; it is being done.
I promised to establish a facility; it is being executed.
There will be a viewing here; the victims of…