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"وعدت وأنفذ".. بن غفير يتفقد موقعا ستنفذ به أحكام إعدام (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
19-08-2026 | 04:17
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وعدت وأنفذ.. بن غفير يتفقد موقعا ستنفذ به أحكام إعدام (فيديو)
وعدت وأنفذ.. بن غفير يتفقد موقعا ستنفذ به أحكام إعدام (فيديو) photos 0
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أطل وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي إيتمار بن غفير، وهو يتفقد موقعا تحت الإنشاء ستنفذ به أحكام الإعدام شنقا على الفلسطينيين المدانين بقتل إسرائيليين.

وتقع "منصة الإعدام" وسط إسرائيل، بينما لم يكشف عن موقعها الدقيق، وستضم "غرفا للمشاهدة"، تتيح للعائلات الإسرائيلية متابعة تنفيذ أحكام الإعدام.

وقال بن غفير من الموقع: "بعد أن توليت منصبي وعدت بإنهاء (الامتيازات والرفاهية) في مصلحة السجون، ونُفذ ذلك بالكامل. وعدت بتشريع قانون عقوبة الإعدام للمخربين، ونُفذ ذلك. وعدت بإنشاء منشأة لتنفيذ الإعدام، وهذا يجري تنفيذه الآن".
 
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وتابع: "اليوم، حين تحدث عمليات، يقتل المنفذون في الميدان، وهذا أمر جيد للغاية، لكن إذا خرج المنفذ حيا، ومنذ بدء القانون حتى اليوم لم يحدث معنا أمر كهذا، إذا خرج المنفذ حيا فإلى هنا سيأتي".

وأضاف بن غفير: "ستكون هنا غرف مشاهدة، وسيأتي ضحايا الجرائم، تماما كما هو الحال في الولايات المتحدة بالمناسبة حيث يشاهدون القاتل وهو يساق إلى الإعدام. هذا الأمر يتجسد ويتحول إلى واقع ملموس".

علما انه في 30 آذار الماضي أقر الكنيسيت الإسرائيلي قانون الإعدام الذي أشار إليه بن غفير، بأغلبية 62 صوتا مقابل 48، مما أثار تنديدا عربيا وإقليميا ودوليا.


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