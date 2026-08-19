كان على متنها 7 أشخاص... تحطم مروحية في شمال كينيا (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🇺🇸🇰🇪 Four americans are among seven people killed in a helicopter crash in Kenya.
It went down near Mount Ololokwe in northern Kenya this morning with six passengers and a pilot onboard.
Getting to the crash site wasn’t easy either. Rescue teams had to deal with rough terrain…
— mario nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 19, 2026
🇺🇸🇰🇪 Four americans are among seven people killed in a helicopter crash in Kenya.
It went down near Mount Ololokwe in northern Kenya this morning with six passengers and a pilot onboard.
Getting to the crash site wasn’t easy either. Rescue teams had to deal with rough terrain…