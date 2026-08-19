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كان على متنها 7 أشخاص... تحطم مروحية في شمال كينيا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
19-08-2026 | 16:42
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كان على متنها 7 أشخاص... تحطم مروحية في شمال كينيا (فيديو)
كان على متنها 7 أشخاص... تحطم مروحية في شمال كينيا (فيديو) photos 0
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لقي سبعة أشخاص حتفهم من بينهم صحافي أميركي، في حادثة تحطم مروحية سفاري تقل مجموعة من السياح، في منطقة نائية في شمال كينيا.
 
 
وأفادت هيئة الطيران المدني الكينية عن تحطم المروحية أثناء رحلتها من محمية "لويسابا" إلى منطقة إيواسو نيرو في مقاطعة سامبورو.

وأكدت الهيئة أنه كان هناك سبعة أشخاص على متن المروحية، وهم ستة ركاب والطيار. (روسيا اليوم)
 
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