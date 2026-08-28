عراقجي يؤكد: إعادة المسار الدبلوماسي مع الولايات المتحدة إلى سكته "ليست مستحيلة"

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Had creative discussions with H.E. the PM/FM of Qatar.
Putting diplomacy back on track isn't impossible. It hinges on U.S. understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn't work. The U.S. should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments. pic.twitter.com/9yQ2pOXe5R
— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) August 28, 2026
Had creative discussions with H.E. the PM/FM of Qatar.
Putting diplomacy back on track isn't impossible. It hinges on U.S. understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn't work. The U.S. should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments. pic.twitter.com/9yQ2pOXe5R