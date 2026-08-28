تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

عراقجي يؤكد: إعادة المسار الدبلوماسي مع الولايات المتحدة إلى سكته "ليست مستحيلة"

Lebanon 24
28-08-2026 | 03:20
اجعل لبنان24 مصدرك المفضل على غوغل
A-
A+
عراقجي يؤكد: إعادة المسار الدبلوماسي مع الولايات المتحدة إلى سكته ليست مستحيلة
عراقجي يؤكد: إعادة المسار الدبلوماسي مع الولايات المتحدة إلى سكته ليست مستحيلة photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
اعتبر وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، أن إعادة المسار الدبلوماسي مع الولايات المتحدة إلى سكته "ليست مستحيلة"، لكنه ربط ذلك بتغيير واشنطن نهجها تجاه طهران وبناء الثقة والاعتراف بحقوق إيران.

وجاءت تصريحات عراقجي عقب محادثات أجراها في طهران مع رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية القطري الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن آل ثاني، في وقت تتصاعد فيه الضغوط الاقتصادية والعسكرية الأميركية على إيران، بينما تؤكد واشنطن عدم وجود مفاوضات جارية حالياً بين البلدين.

وقال عراقجي اليوم الجمعة، في منشور على منصة "إكس"، إنه أجرى "مناقشات بناءة" مع رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية القطري، مضيفاً أن "إعادة الدبلوماسية إلى مسارها الصحيح ليست مستحيلة". لكنه شدد على أن تحقيق ذلك يتوقف على إدراك الولايات المتحدة "حقيقة بسيطة"، وفق تعبيره، وهي أن "الضغط لا يجدي".

وأضاف أنه على واشنطن "بناء الثقة والتحدث باحترام والاعتراف بحقوقنا والوفاء بالتزاماتها".
 
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
الخارجية الإيرانية: عراقجي بحث باتصال مع نظيره الياباني المسار الدبلوماسي لإرساء السلام والاستقرار الإقليميين
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
28/08/2026 12:07:45 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
الخارجية الأميركية: إعادة تصنيف "حزب الله" تؤكد أنه وكيل لإيران وليس حركة مقاومة لبنانية
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
28/08/2026 12:07:45 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
وزير الخارجية الإيراني: قيام الولايات المتحدة بفتح مسار منفصل لا يتطابق مع بنود مذكرة التفاهم
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
28/08/2026 12:07:45 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
عراقجي: لا مفاوضات حالية مع الولايات المتحدة
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
28/08/2026 12:07:45 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

وزير الخارجية الإيراني

الولايات المتحدة

وزير الخارجية

دبلوماسي

الإيراني

محمد بن

واشنطن

التزام

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
04:40 | 2026-08-28 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
04:25 | 2026-08-28 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
03:30 | 2026-08-28 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
03:07 | 2026-08-28 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
03:06 | 2026-08-28 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07:09 | 2026-08-27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
22:55 | 2026-08-27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
08:00 | 2026-08-27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
01:34 | 2026-08-28 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
09:00 | 2026-08-27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
04:40 | 2026-08-28
Lebanon24
04:25 | 2026-08-28
Lebanon24
03:30 | 2026-08-28
Lebanon24
03:07 | 2026-08-28
Lebanon24
03:06 | 2026-08-28
Lebanon24
03:05 | 2026-08-28
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24