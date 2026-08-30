قبالة سواحل شمال قبرص... غرق قارب على متنه نحو 270 شخصاً

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🇨🇾 More than 250 passengers are awaiting rescue after a ship capsized just 2–3 km off the coast of Cyprus shortly after leaving Girne Port.
Coast Guard boats, civilian ships and helicopters are racing to reach them.
Writer: Mhedipic.twitter.com/tWaG202qjL
— mario nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 30, 2026
🇨🇾 More than 250 passengers are awaiting rescue after a ship capsized just 2–3 km off the coast of Cyprus shortly after leaving Girne Port.
Coast Guard boats, civilian ships and helicopters are racing to reach them.
Writer: Mhedipic.twitter.com/tWaG202qjL