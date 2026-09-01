عناق حار بين عراقجي ونظيره الباكستاني (صور)

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01-09-2026 | 04:44
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خلال لقائهما على هامش قمة منظمة شنغهاي للتعاون المنعقدة اليوم الثلاثاء في بيشكيك، عاصمة قرغيزستان، تبادل وزير الخارجية الباكستاني محمد إسحاق دار ونظيره الإيراني عباس عراقجي عناقاً حاراً.
 
 
 
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وأجرى الوزيران مباحثات ودية، حيث تبادلا وجهات النظر بشأن العلاقات الثنائية والتطورات الإقليمية، مؤكدين أهمية مواصلة التواصل والتشاور بين البلدين.

كما شدد دار على أن الحوار والدبلوماسية يظلان السبيل الأساسي لتعزيز السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وأكد أن التنفيذ الصادق من جانبَي النزاع، أميركا وإيران، لـ"مذكرة تفاهم إسلام آباد" الموقعة في حزيران 2026 بين البلدين، يمثل السبيل الوحيد للمضي قدماً.

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