عناق حار بين عراقجي ونظيره الباكستاني (صور)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
A warm exchange between Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 and Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Bishkek today.
The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on… pic.twitter.com/flgYsG0B3l
— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) September 1, 2026
A warm exchange between Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 and Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Bishkek today.
The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on… pic.twitter.com/flgYsG0B3l