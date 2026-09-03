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بالفيديو.. واشنطن تغرق "محطة وقود عائمة" للمخدرات في المحيط الهادئ

Lebanon 24
03-09-2026 | 02:22
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بالفيديو.. واشنطن تغرق محطة وقود عائمة للمخدرات في المحيط الهادئ
بالفيديو.. واشنطن تغرق محطة وقود عائمة للمخدرات في المحيط الهادئ photos 0
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أعلنت القيادة الجنوبية في الجيش الأميركي أن قوات أميركية، بالتنسيق مع الإكوادور، اعترضت ثم أغرقت سفينة قالت إنها كانت تُستخدم كـ"محطة تزويد عائمة بالوقود" لدعم عمليات تهريب المخدرات في شرق المحيط الهادئ.

وبحسب بيان القيادة الجنوبية "SOUTHCOM"، نُفذت العملية في المياه الدولية، بعدما أكدت معلومات استخباراتية، وفق الرواية الأميركية، أن السفينة تعمل لمصلحة منظمة "Los Choneros" الإكوادورية، التي تصفها واشنطن بأنها منظمة إجرامية عنيفة مرتبطة بتهريب المخدرات.

وانطلق عناصر من مشاة البحرية والبحرية الأميركية من السفينة الهجومية البرمائية "USS San Antonio"، حيث اعترضوا السفينة وصعدوا على متنها وفتشوها من دون وقوع حوادث، قبل نقل الأشخاص الذين كانوا على متنها إلى السلطات الإكوادورية لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة بحقهم.

وبعد إخلاء السفينة، أغرقتها القوات الأميركية لمنع استخدامها مجدداً في دعم عمليات التهريب البحري. واعتبرت القيادة الجنوبية أن العملية قطعت "عقدة حيوية" في سلسلة الإمداد اللوجستي التي تستخدمها شبكات تهريب المخدرات في المنطقة.
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وقال قائد القيادة الجنوبية الجنرال فرنسيس دونوفان إن العملية تندرج ضمن جهود "تفكيك وتدمير" الشبكات اللوجستية المعقدة التي يعتمد عليها المهربون لنقل المخدرات عبر البحر، معتبراً أن دقة عمل القوة المشتركة تعكس التزام واشنطن بفرض ضغط شامل على الشبكات الإجرامية.

وتُعد "Los Choneros" من أبرز الجماعات الإجرامية في الإكوادور، وقد صنفتها الولايات المتحدة في أيلول 2025 منظمة إرهابية أجنبية وكياناً إرهابياً عالمياً، في خطوة وسّعت هامش التعامل الأميركي معها من ملف أمني جنائي إلى إطار مكافحة الإرهاب.

وتأتي العملية في سياق تصعيد أميركي أوسع ضد شبكات تهريب المخدرات في شرق المحيط الهادئ والكاريبي، حيث باتت واشنطن تتعامل مع بعض قوارب وشبكات التهريب بوصفها جزءاً من تهديد عابر للحدود، لا مجرد عمليات جنائية منفصلة.
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بعد إجراء الصين تجربة لإطلاق صاروخ "استراتيجي" في المحيط الهادئ.. قلق أميركي
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