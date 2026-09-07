بالفيديو.. قتلى في حادث لطائرة شحن تابعة لأمازون

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Footage shows the moment that the 21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway and crashed at Miami International Airport. Per reports, at least 5 individuals are dead with an unspecified number of injuries. pic.twitter.com/cOKhKwoTwh
— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 7, 2026
Footage shows the moment that the 21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway and crashed at Miami International Airport. Per reports, at least 5 individuals are dead with an unspecified number of injuries. pic.twitter.com/cOKhKwoTwh