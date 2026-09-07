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عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. قتلى في حادث لطائرة شحن تابعة لأمازون

Lebanon 24
07-09-2026 | 00:07
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بالفيديو.. قتلى في حادث لطائرة شحن تابعة لأمازون
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التقطت كاميرات في مطار ميامي الدولي لحظات الحادث الذي تعرضت له طائرة شحن تابعة لشركة أمازون، قبل أن تصطدم بعدة سيارات، وتشتعل النيران فيها.

وأعلنت إدارة الإطفاء مقتل خمسة أشخاص في حادث انحراف الطائرة. وقال راي جادالله، رئيس إدارة الإطفاء في مقاطعة ميامي-ديد، للصحافيين إنه بالإضافة إلى خمس وفيات، نُقل ثلاثة أشخاص إلى مراكز متخصصة في علاج الإصابات البالغة وهم في "حالة حرجة"، بينما خضع شخصان آخران للعلاج في مستشفى محلي.
 
كما أضاف أن الطائرة اصطدمت بعدة سيارات"، مما خلف "ضحايا حوصروا فعليا داخل السيارات". وتابع أن الحادث تطلب "عمليات إنقاذ معقدة نفذها الفريق التقني"، مشيرا إلى أن الأمر شمل "البحث عن الطيار ومساعده وإنقاذهما بعد أن كانا عالقين داخل الطائرة".

إلا أنه لم يوضح ما إذا كان الطيار أو مساعده قد نجيا، وفق ما نقلت وكالة فرانس برس. (العربية) 
 
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