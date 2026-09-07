تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ترامب ينشر صورة ساخرة لخريطة إيران

Lebanon 24
07-09-2026 | 02:02
اجعل لبنان24 مصدرك المفضل على غوغل
A-
A+
ترامب ينشر صورة ساخرة لخريطة إيران
ترامب ينشر صورة ساخرة لخريطة إيران photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
نشر الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، عبر حسابه على منصة "تروث سوشال"، صورتين تحت عنوان "قبل وبعد"، ظهرت في الأولى خريطة إيران بحدودها الجغرافية الطبيعية، بينما بدت في الثانية بملامح تشبه وجه ترامب وشعره المميز. 
 
واعتاد  ترامب في الفترة الأخيرة على استخدام صور ساخرة وأخرى معدلة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لتوجيه رسائل سياسية لخصومه وخاصة إيران وسياسة "الضغط الأقصى" والعقوبات التي يقول إنها تخنق النظام والاقتصاد في الجمهورية الإسلامية. (إرم نيوز) 
 
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
بأغنية ساخرة.. هكذا هاجمت إعلامية ترامب (فيديو)
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07/09/2026 11:35:47 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
لا تبدو فيها كل من قطر والبحرين.. ترامب ينشر خريطة مضيق هرمز كإقليم أميركي
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07/09/2026 11:35:47 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
هالاند ينشر صوراً بقصة شعر جديدة (صورة)
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07/09/2026 11:35:47 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
ترامب ينشر على حسابه في منصة "تروث سوشيال" صوراً بالذكاء الاصطناعي تحاكي شن غارات على إيران وجزيرة خارك
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07/09/2026 11:35:47 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

الذكاء الاصطناعي

دونالد ترامب

تروث سوشال

العقوبات

الجمهوري

الإسلام

جمهورية

دونالد

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
04:30 | 2026-09-07 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
04:24 | 2026-09-07 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
03:30 | 2026-09-07 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
03:25 | 2026-09-07 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
03:11 | 2026-09-07 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
22:55 | 2026-09-06 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
08:08 | 2026-09-06 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07:12 | 2026-09-06 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
09:55 | 2026-09-06 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
11:13 | 2026-09-06 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
04:30 | 2026-09-07
Lebanon24
04:24 | 2026-09-07
Lebanon24
03:30 | 2026-09-07
Lebanon24
03:25 | 2026-09-07
Lebanon24
03:11 | 2026-09-07
Lebanon24
02:24 | 2026-09-07
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24