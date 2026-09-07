ترامب ينشر صورة ساخرة لخريطة إيران

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🚨 LMFAO! President trump just posted changing Iran's borders to match his face shape
47 trolling Iran on a Sunday 😂
BEFORE: Iran
AFTER: Iran, but Trump pic.twitter.com/AdEPuwDJGk
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 6, 2026
🚨 LMFAO! President trump just posted changing Iran's borders to match his face shape
47 trolling Iran on a Sunday 😂
BEFORE: Iran
AFTER: Iran, but Trump pic.twitter.com/AdEPuwDJGk