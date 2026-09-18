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بالفيديو... أوّل إطلالة علنيّة للأمير هاري في بريطانيا بعد عودته إلى البلاد

Lebanon 24
18-09-2026 | 08:08
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بالفيديو... أوّل إطلالة علنيّة للأمير هاري في بريطانيا بعد عودته إلى البلاد
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أطلّ الأمير هاري علناً في العاصمة البريطانية لندن، يوم أمس الخميس، للمرة الأولى منذ عودته إلى المملكة المتحدة برفقة زوجته ميغان ماركل وطفليهما، بعد سنوات من الإقامة في الولايات المتحدة.

وحضر هاري حفل توزيع النسخة الافتتاحية من جوائز "Invictus Spirit Awards"، المرتبطة بـ"ألعاب إنفيكتوس" التي أسسها العام 2014 لدعم العسكريين السابقين المصابين أو المرضى من خلال المنافسات الرياضية.

وأعرب الأمير، خلال مشاركته في الفعاليات، عن سعادته بالعودة إلى "الأراضي البريطانية". (ارم نيوز)
 
 
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بعد 6 سنوات.. هاري وميغان يخططان لاعتذار علني للملك تشارلز
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