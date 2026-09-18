بالفيديو... أوّل إطلالة علنيّة للأمير هاري في بريطانيا بعد عودته إلى البلاد

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Britain's Prince Harry made his first public appearance since he and his wife Meghan returned to Britain after six years in California, saying, ‘It's good to be back on British soil’ https://t.co/O25JSxv1FE pic.twitter.com/RaP02RgnQr
— Reuters (@Reuters) September 17, 2026
Britain's Prince Harry made his first public appearance since he and his wife Meghan returned to Britain after six years in California, saying, ‘It's good to be back on British soil’ https://t.co/O25JSxv1FE pic.twitter.com/RaP02RgnQr