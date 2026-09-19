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حادث أمني في محيط البيت الأبيض.. ماذا حصل؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
19-09-2026 | 13:06
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حادث أمني في محيط البيت الأبيض.. ماذا حصل؟ (فيديو)
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شهد محيط البيت الأبيض في واشنطن حادثاً أمنياً، اليوم السبت، بعدما توجه عناصر من جهاز الخدمة السرية وشرطة المتنزهات الأميركية إلى تقاطع شارعي 16 وH بالقرب من حديقة لافاييت.
 
 
وبحسب المعلومات الأولية المتداولة، صعدت سيارة بيضاء على الرصيف بمحاذاة السياج الأمني المحيط بمجمع البيت الأبيض، ما استدعى تدخلاً أمنياً سريعاً في المنطقة.


وأظهر مقطع فيديو متداول رجلاً يبدو مكبّل اليدين أثناء استجوابه من قبل عناصر الأمن.


ولم تتضح حتى الآن ملابسات الحادث أو دوافعه، كما لم تتوافر معلومات فورية بشأن وقوع إصابات.
 
 
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