حادث أمني في محيط البيت الأبيض.. ماذا حصل؟ (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
There’s been an incident outside the White House. Secret Service and Park Police raced to the corner of 16th and H, by Lafayette Park. A white car reportedly went on the sidewalk next to the security fence surrounding the compound. the man in this video is seemingly in handcuffs… pic.twitter.com/zLuWSZti45
— Fraser Jackson (@FrazJ) September 19, 2026
There’s been an incident outside the White House. Secret Service and Park Police raced to the corner of 16th and H, by Lafayette Park. A white car reportedly went on the sidewalk next to the security fence surrounding the compound. the man in this video is seemingly in handcuffs… pic.twitter.com/zLuWSZti45