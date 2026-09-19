بضربة على قارب في الكاريبي.. الجيش الأميركي يعلن مقتل 4 أشخاص (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
On September 19, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere executed a lethal, kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean. Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in… pic.twitter.com/LPNJ5ec3GU
— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 19, 2026
On September 19, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere executed a lethal, kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean. Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in… pic.twitter.com/LPNJ5ec3GU