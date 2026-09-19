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بضربة على قارب في الكاريبي.. الجيش الأميركي يعلن مقتل 4 أشخاص (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
19-09-2026 | 23:09
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بضربة على قارب في الكاريبي.. الجيش الأميركي يعلن مقتل 4 أشخاص (فيديو)
بضربة على قارب في الكاريبي.. الجيش الأميركي يعلن مقتل 4 أشخاص (فيديو) photos 0
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قتل أربعة أشخاص في عملية عسكرية أميركية استهدفت قارباً في البحر الكاريبي، قالت واشنطن إنه كان متورطاً في تهريب المخدرات.


وأعلنت القيادة الجنوبية الأميركية "ساوثكوم"، السبت، أن معلومات استخباراتية مؤكدة أظهرت ضلوع القارب في أنشطة التهريب، ووصفت القتلى بأنهم من "إرهابيي المخدرات".


وأرفقت القيادة بيانها بمقطع مصور يوثق الهجوم على القارب.

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وكان الجيش الأميركي قد أطلق عملية "الرمح الجنوبي" مطلع أيلول، عقب أمر من الرئيس دونالد ترامب بشن حرب على عصابات المخدرات الناشطة انطلاقاً من أميركا اللاتينية.


ومنذ بدء العملية، قتل أكثر من 200 شخص في ضربات عسكرية بالبحر الكاريبي وشرق المحيط الهادئ، وفق إحصاء لوكالة "فرانس برس".


ولم تقدم إدارة ترامب أدلة قاطعة تثبت تورط القوارب المستهدفة في التهريب، فيما يرى خبراء قانونيون ومنظمات حقوقية أن الضربات قد ترقى إلى عمليات قتل خارج نطاق القضاء.
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الجيش الأميركي: القضاء على 4 أشخاص في ضربة استهدفت زورقا لتهريب المخدرات في منطقة الكاريبي
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20/09/2026 12:16:34 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
مقتل 4 أشخاص وإصابة 8 آخرين في حادث مروع في أربيل
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20/09/2026 12:16:34 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
مقتل 4 أشخاص على الأقل بسبب الأمطار الغزيرة في اليابان
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اعتقال 169 شخصًا في كرنفال الكاريبي في لندن
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