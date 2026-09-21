بعد تعليق شبكات تلفزيونية تغطية فعاليات الرئيس.. البيت الأبيض يطلق "ترامب TV" (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
IT'S LIVE. 📺🦅
trump TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place.
Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can.
📲 https://t.co/3KwWkBZ69m pic.twitter.com/g4v7n2J04s
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 21, 2026
IT'S LIVE. 📺🦅
trump TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place.
Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can.
📲 https://t.co/3KwWkBZ69m pic.twitter.com/g4v7n2J04s