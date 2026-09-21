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بعد تعليق شبكات تلفزيونية تغطية فعاليات الرئيس.. البيت الأبيض يطلق "ترامب TV" (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
21-09-2026 | 23:42
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بعد تعليق شبكات تلفزيونية تغطية فعاليات الرئيس.. البيت الأبيض يطلق ترامب TV (فيديو)
بعد تعليق شبكات تلفزيونية تغطية فعاليات الرئيس.. البيت الأبيض يطلق ترامب TV (فيديو) photos 0
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قام البيت الأبيض، اليوم الثلاثاء، بإطلاق منصة بث جديدة تحمل اسم "ترامب تي في"، في وقت تصاعد فيه الخلاف بين الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب ووسائل إعلام كبرى، مع تعليق شبكات تلفزيونية تغطية فعاليات الرئيس.

وأعلن البيت الأبيض عبر حسابه على منصة "إكس" بدء البث على القناة الجديدة، قائلاً: "بدأ البث الآن! ترامب TV يبث على مدار الساعة، 24/7، مع تحديثات لحظية، ويجمع في مكان واحد أبرز اللحظات السابقة، والإعلانات، وأحدث وأهم ما يصدر عن الإدارة".
 
 
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فيما اعتبر البيت الأبيض أن "كل اللحظات المهمة لم تصل إلى شاشات التلفزيون، والآن يمكنك مشاهدتها كلها في مكان واحد"، موضحاً أن المنصة الجديدة ستقدم أبرز لحظات إدارة ترامب، والفيديوهات والتصريحات الرئيسية، إلى جانب مواد محدثة على مدار الساعة.

وقد بدأ البث الجديد بعرض مواد مصورة من فعاليات سابقة لترامب، إلى جانب محتوى من أنشطة الإدارة، فيما وصف البيت الأبيض المنصة بأنها وسيلة لجمع أبرز مواد الإدارة في مكان واحد وتحديثها بشكل مستمر.

وأتى إطلاق المنصة بالتزامن مع أزمة متصاعدة بين الرئيس دونالد ترامب وعدد من المؤسسات الإعلامية، بعدما قررت إدارته منع شبكة "سي إن إن" وMS NOW و"بوليتيكو" من دخول البيت الأبيض، وهي المؤسسات التي رفعت دعوى قضائية ضد ترامب والإدارة للطعن في قرار منعها.
 
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22/09/2026 12:24:43 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
ترامب يتحدث لأول مرة دون صوت بعد مقاطعة الشبكات الأميركية تغطية فعالياته
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مسؤول في البيت الأبيض: ترامب "كان يمزح" بشأن مضيق هرمز
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الرئيس الأوكراني زيلينسكي يصل إلى البيت الأبيض للقاء ترامب
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