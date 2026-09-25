تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو... الأمطار تتسبّب بانهيار أرضي مُدمّر في ولاية هنديّة!

Lebanon 24
25-09-2026 | 08:27
اجعل لبنان24 مصدرك المفضل على غوغل
A-
A+
بالفيديو... الأمطار تتسبّب بانهيار أرضي مُدمّر في ولاية هنديّة!
بالفيديو... الأمطار تتسبّب بانهيار أرضي مُدمّر في ولاية هنديّة! photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
ضرب انهيار أرضي كبير قرية ريمبي في منطقة غيالشنغ في ولاية سيكيم الهندية، ما ألحق أضرارا بعدة منازل ومبان حكومية، فيما لم تسجل حتى الآن أي وفيات.

ورفعت السلطات حالة التأهب ودعت السكان إلى البقاء يقظين وسط مخاوف من احتمالية انجراف عدد من المنازل، في ظل توقعات الأرصاد الجوية باحتمال هطول مزيد من الأمطار في سيكيم.
 
 
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
أمطار غزيرة تتسبّب في انهيار مبنى سكني متهالك في مورات آباد شمال الهند
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
25/09/2026 18:57:14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بسبب الأمطار الغزيرة... إنهيار أرضي يلتهم جزءاً من منزل ممثل عالميّ
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
25/09/2026 18:57:14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
السلطات الإسبانية: مقتل امرأتين من كبار السن وإصابة رضيعين جراء سيول وانهيار أرضي ناجمين عن ​الأمطار الغزيرة في منطقة ريفية ‌بشمال غرب البلاد
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
25/09/2026 18:57:14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
ترامب: إيران تعاني من انهيار اقتصادي وعسكري مدمر
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
25/09/2026 18:57:14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

منوعات

الهندية

الهندي

الهند

سيكيم

فيات

لايت

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
11:20 | 2026-09-25
Lebanon24
11:19 | 2026-09-25
Lebanon24
10:41 | 2026-09-25
Lebanon24
10:18 | 2026-09-25
Lebanon24
10:03 | 2026-09-25
Lebanon24
09:52 | 2026-09-25
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24