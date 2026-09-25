بالفيديو... الأمطار تتسبّب بانهيار أرضي مُدمّر في ولاية هنديّة!

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
#WATCH | Sikkim | A major landslide in the Rimbi area has left more than 30 houses affected. The incident was triggered by heavy mudslides and debris coming down from the upper slopes, sending large quantities of mud, rocks and other debris towards the lower areas
(Video source:… pic.twitter.com/5rhBlSoiTB
— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026
#WATCH | Sikkim | A major landslide in the Rimbi area has left more than 30 houses affected. The incident was triggered by heavy mudslides and debris coming down from the upper slopes, sending large quantities of mud, rocks and other debris towards the lower areas
(Video source:… pic.twitter.com/5rhBlSoiTB