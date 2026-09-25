إعادة توجيه 122 سفينة تجارية ضمن حصار إيران

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
U.S. Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit train aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship sails in regional waters and continues to support enforcement of the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Sept. 25, CENTCOM forces have redirected 122 commercial vessels to ensure… pic.twitter.com/pzn276ED8Q
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 25, 2026
U.S. Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit train aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship sails in regional waters and continues to support enforcement of the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Sept. 25, CENTCOM forces have redirected 122 commercial vessels to ensure… pic.twitter.com/pzn276ED8Q