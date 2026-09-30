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عربي-دولي

حالة من الفوضى... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما فعله إسرائيليّون داخل طائرة أميركيّة

Lebanon 24
30-09-2026 | 05:40
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حالة من الفوضى... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما فعله إسرائيليّون داخل طائرة أميركيّة
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تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، فيديو يُوثّق حالة من الفوضى والقذارة داخل طائرة أميركية حطّت في تل أبيب.

ووثق أحد أفراد الطاقم المشهد الذي خلفه المسافرون الإسرائيليون بعد نزولهم من الطائرة، فيما علقت مضيفة طيران قائلة: "هذا يحدث معهم طوال الوقت".

وأظهر الفيديو أكواما من النفايات والمخلفات المتناثرة في مقصورة الطائرة، ما أثار موجة من الغضب والانتقادات الواسعة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعيّ. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
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