حالة من الفوضى... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما فعله إسرائيليّون داخل طائرة أميركيّة

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
A former El Al pilots’ union chairman sparked outrage after posting footage of the filthy condition 🇮🇱israeli passengers leave planes in after flights to Israel.
A United flight attendant says she’s seen the same thing repeatedly—and sometimes even worse. pic.twitter.com/HUllaq2TVV
— Ash (@bitcoins1stlady) September 29, 2026
A former El Al pilots’ union chairman sparked outrage after posting footage of the filthy condition 🇮🇱israeli passengers leave planes in after flights to Israel.
A United flight attendant says she’s seen the same thing repeatedly—and sometimes even worse. pic.twitter.com/HUllaq2TVV