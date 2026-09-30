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"دماء" ومعركة سكاكين على "طائرة دبي".. تفاصيل مرعبة عمّا حصل!

ترجمة "لبنان 24"

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Lebanon 24
30-09-2026 | 07:00
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كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية تفاصيل جديدة ومثيرة عن حادثة طائرة "فلاي دبي" التي كانت متجهة من دبي إلى تل أبيب، قبل تحويل مسارها والهبوط اضطرارياً في مدينة تبوك السعودية، وسط معلومات عن مواجهة عنيفة داخل قمرة القيادة، أدت إلى إصابة طيار وهبوط الطائرة آلاف الأمتار بصورة مفاجئة.

وذكرت صحيفة "معاريف" أن التحقيقات الإسرائيلية تتجه إلى التعامل مع الحادثة باعتبارها حادثاً أمنياً محتملاً، بعدما كان الحديث في البداية يدور عن شجار بين الطيارين.

ونقلت عن مسؤول إسرائيلي قوله إن "كارثة كبيرة جداً تم تفاديها"، فيما شبّه مسؤول آخر خطورة ما حدث بهجمات 11 أيلول، وفق تعبيره.

ماذا حصل داخل الطائرة؟

بحسب "يديعوت أحرونوت" والقناة "12"، اندلعت مواجهة داخل قمرة القيادة، ويُشتبه في أن مساعد الطيار هاجم قائد الطائرة بسكين، فيما يجري التحقيق في فرضية أنه حاول السيطرة على الطائرة أو التسبب بتحطمها.

وخلال الحادثة، فقدت الطائرة ارتفاعها بصورة حادة، إذ أظهرت بيانات الرحلة هبوطها من نحو 34 ألف قدم إلى نحو 14 ألف قدم خلال فترة قصيرة، فيما تحدثت "معاريف" عن انخفاض بنحو 4 آلاف متر.

وأفادت التقارير بأن عدداً من الركاب وأفراد الطاقم تدخلوا وتمكنوا من إخراج المشتبه به من قمرة القيادة والسيطرة عليه، بينما واصل طيار آخر قيادة الطائرة حتى هبوطها في تبوك.

ونقلت وسائل الإعلام الإسرائيلية شهادات لركاب تحدثوا عن وجود كميات من الدم داخل الطائرة وإصابة أحد الطيارين بجروح خطيرة.

استنفار إسرائيلي

بدأ الاستنفار بعدما أرسلت الطائرة بدايةً رمز الطوارئ "7700"، قبل تفعيل الرمز "7500" المستخدم للإبلاغ عن اشتباه بعملية خطف طائرة.

وعلى الفور، أطلق الجيش الإسرائيلي طائرتين مقاتلتين، وعقد رئيس الأركان إيال زامير تقييماً أمنياً بمشاركة كبار قادة الجيش، بالتوازي مع مشاورات أجراها رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو ووزير الدفاع يسرائيل كاتس ومسؤولون أمنيون.

وبحسب "يديعوت"، كانت الرحلة FZ1073 تقل 174 راكباً، بينهم 27 طفلاً. وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن الطائرة أقلعت من دبي عند الساعة 6:05 صباحاً، وبدأت تحركاتها غير الطبيعية قرابة الساعة 8:21، قبل تفعيل رمز "7500" عند الساعة 8:38، ثم هبوطها في تبوك نحو الساعة 9:45.

من هو الطيار المشتبه به؟

وفق الرواية التي نشرتها "يديعوت أحرونوت" والقناة "12"، فإن مساعد الطيار المشتبه به مواطن عُماني، بينما قائد الطائرة الذي تصدى له هندي الجنسية.

ولا تزال السلطات تحقق في دوافع الحادث وكيفية حصول مساعد الطيار على التصاريح اللازمة للعمل على رحلة متجهة إلى إسرائيل.

أما "فلاي دبي"، فأكدت، بحسب التقارير الإسرائيلية، وقوع "حادثة عنف" على متن الرحلة أدت إلى تحويل مسارها، وفتحت تحقيقاً في ملابسات ما جرى.

وبعد الهبوط، بدأت ترتيبات لإعادة الركاب إلى إسرائيل، فيما ينتظر المحققون الاستماع إلى إفادات الركاب وأفراد الطاقم لتحديد التسلسل الكامل للحادثة، والدافع وراء الهجوم، وما إذا كان الهدف بالفعل السيطرة على الطائرة أو إسقاطها.
 
 
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