"دماء" ومعركة سكاكين على "طائرة دبي".. تفاصيل مرعبة عمّا حصل!

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🚨🇮🇱🇦🇪 WARNING GRAPHIC:
FlyDubai pilot pictured lying on the floor after a terrifying mid-air cockpit attack...
Passengers describe pure horror as the co-pilot brutally attacked the captain, sending the plane into a steep dive before crew and passengers regained control.…
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 30, 2026
🚨🇮🇱🇦🇪 WARNING GRAPHIC:
FlyDubai pilot pictured lying on the floor after a terrifying mid-air cockpit attack...
Passengers describe pure horror as the co-pilot brutally attacked the captain, sending the plane into a steep dive before crew and passengers regained control.…
🚨 BREAKING: A pilot aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv attacked the other pilot and attempted to seize control of the aircraft in terror attack.
The plane, carrying 174 Israeli passengers, plunged 14,000 feet before the situation was brought under control and… pic.twitter.com/FAgyt7dOpK
— Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) September 30, 2026
🚨 BREAKING: A pilot aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv attacked the other pilot and attempted to seize control of the aircraft in terror attack.
The plane, carrying 174 Israeli passengers, plunged 14,000 feet before the situation was brought under control and… pic.twitter.com/FAgyt7dOpK