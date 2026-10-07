حادثة غريبة تُجبر طائرة مليئة بالسياح على الهبوط بشكلٍ عاجلٍ.. ما الذي جرى؟ (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
#Breaking : Big Disaster Averted in #Tanzania !
A plane collided with a zebra while taking off in #SerengetiNationalPark .
After a malfunction in the landing gear, the plane made an emergency landing.
All 30 people on board are safe, while the zebra died.
#Tanzania #Serengeti #EmergencyLanding
— Mukund Shahi (@Mukundshahi73) October 7, 2026
#Breaking : Big Disaster Averted in #Tanzania !
A plane collided with a zebra while taking off in #SerengetiNationalPark .
After a malfunction in the landing gear, the plane made an emergency landing.
All 30 people on board are safe, while the zebra died.
#Tanzania #Serengeti #EmergencyLanding