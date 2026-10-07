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حادثة غريبة تُجبر طائرة مليئة بالسياح على الهبوط بشكلٍ عاجلٍ.. ما الذي جرى؟ (فيديو)

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07-10-2026 | 05:13
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حادثة غريبة تُجبر طائرة مليئة بالسياح على الهبوط بشكلٍ عاجلٍ.. ما الذي جرى؟ (فيديو)
حادثة غريبة تُجبر طائرة مليئة بالسياح على الهبوط بشكلٍ عاجلٍ.. ما الذي جرى؟ (فيديو) photos 0
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اضطرت طائرة سفاري من طراز "إمبراير EMB-120" مليئة بالسياح، إلى الهبوط اضطرارياً إثر دهسها حماراً وحشياً أثناء الإقلاع من مهبط طائرات سيرونيرا في منتزه سيرينغيتي الوطني في تنزانيا. 

واضطر الطيار إلى تغيير مساره إلى زنجبار بعدما اكتشف الطاقم في الجوّ أن عجلات الطائرة قد تضررت أثناء الاصطدام.

وأجبر هذا الأمر قائد الطائرة على الهبوط اضطرارياً في مطار كليمنجارو الدولي، على بعد حوالي 270 ميلاً شرق المنتزه. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
 
 
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كان على متنها 296 شخصاً... هبوط طائرة بشكلٍ عاجلٍ إليكم ما حصل بعد إقلاعها
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استيقظت داخل التابوت.. حادثة غريبة لسبعينية تثير الذهول
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حادثة غريبة... طبيب ساعد شاباً على إستعادة بصره فعمد الأخير إلى سرقته!
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المتحدث باسم رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي: الحادث الذي تعرضت له طائرة فلاي دبي ليس عملية اختطاف
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