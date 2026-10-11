بالفيديو... هكذا سخر ترامب من قادة إيران!

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🇺🇸🇮🇷 trump Mocks the Iranian Regime
President Trump mocked the Iranian regime, imitating their manner of speaking by saying: “We'll k*ll everyone, everyone!” He added that about 20 people were chanting behind the speaker, “Praise be to Allah, praise be to Allah,” commenting: “You guys, you're really crazy.”
— Political Pen (@politicalpen_) October 11, 2026
🇺🇸🇮🇷 trump Mocks the Iranian Regime
President Trump mocked the Iranian regime, imitating their manner of speaking by saying: “We'll k*ll everyone, everyone!” He added that about 20 people were chanting behind the speaker, “Praise be to Allah, praise be to Allah,” commenting: “You guys, you're really crazy.”