في آخر لحظة.. طائرة تنجو من تحطم مرعب (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i (D-ABYK, LH456 from Frankfurt) executed a late missed approach on runway 24R at LAX on October 10.
The steep nose-up near the surface looked close to a tail strike, but there was none. The crew climbed away cleanly and landed safely minutes later.
Go-arounds are standard when an approach isn’t stable this was the correct call, not an incident.
Captured live by @airlinevideos.
— SkyBrief (@SkyDocQuest) October 11, 2026
Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i (D-ABYK, LH456 from Frankfurt) executed a late missed approach on runway 24R at LAX on October 10.
The steep nose-up near the surface looked close to a tail strike, but there was none. The crew climbed away cleanly and landed safely minutes later.
Go-arounds are standard when an approach isn’t stable this was the correct call, not an incident.
Captured live by @airlinevideos.