في آخر لحظة.. طائرة تنجو من تحطم مرعب (فيديو)

Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i (D-ABYK, LH456 from Frankfurt) executed a late missed approach on runway 24R at LAX on October 10. The steep nose-up near the surface looked close to a tail strike, but there was none. The crew climbed away cleanly and landed safely minutes later. Go-arounds are standard when an approach isn’t stable this was the correct call, not an incident. Captured live by @airlinevideos.