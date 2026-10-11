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في آخر لحظة.. طائرة تنجو من تحطم مرعب (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
11-10-2026 | 23:49
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نجت طائرة ركاب من طراز بوينغ 747-8 تابعة لشركة "لوفتهانزا" الألمانية من اصطدام ذيلها بمدرج مطار لوس أنجلوس الدولي في الولايات المتحدة.

وبحسب وسائل لإإعلام ألمانية، جاء ذلك بعدما ألغى الطياران محاولة الهبوط في اللحظات الأخيرة، قبل أن يعاودا الارتفاع بالطائرة والهبوط بسلام في المحاولة الثانية.

ووقع الحادث، يوم السبت الماضي، خلال الرحلة "إل إتش 456" القادمة من فرانكفورت.
 
وأظهرت لقطات مصورة أن عجلات الهبوط الرئيسية لامست المدرج لفترة وجيزة قبل أن يقرر الطاقم إلغاء الهبوط وتنفيذ مناورة تعرف باسم "غو أراوند"، أي مواصلة الصعود بدلا من استكمال الهبوط.

وبدا أن مقدمة الطائرة ارتفعت بزاوية حادة أثناء استعادة الارتفاع، ما أثار مخاوف من اصطدام مؤخرة الطائرة بالمدرج، إلا أن ذلك لم يحدث، وفق التقارير المنشورة عن الواقعة.

وأظهرت بيانات تتبع الرحلة أن الطائرة عاودت الاقتراب من المطار بعد تنفيذ مسار دائري، وهبطت بسلام بعد نحو 15 دقيقة. ولم يتضح سبب إلغاء محاولة الهبوط الأولى. (إرم نيوز) 
 
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