ابنة الـ 99 عاماً تحطم رقما قياسيا عالميا! (فيديو)

❣️ 99-year-old grandma flies on the wing of a plane and sets a world record! British resident Helga Duffy has become the oldest woman in the world to dare to take on such an adventure. She was inspired to do it by a nurse at her care home. The woman, who is approaching her 100th birthday, received a Guinness World Records certificate and raised money that she plans to donate to charity. Video: Instagram / @ guinnessworldrecords