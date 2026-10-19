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ابنة الـ 99 عاماً تحطم رقما قياسيا عالميا! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
19-10-2026 | 04:04
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ابنة الـ 99 عاماً تحطم رقما قياسيا عالميا! (فيديو)
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تمكنت المعمرة البريطانية هيلجا دافي، البالغة من العمر 99 عامًا، من تحقيق رقم قياسي عالمي جديد بعدما خاضت مغامرة استثنائية بالتحليق جوًا فوق جناح طائرة محلقة، لتصبح بذلك أكبر امرأة في العالم تجرؤ على القيام بهذه التجربة الجريئة.
 
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وبحسب صحيفة "التيليغراف" البريطانية، جاءت هذه الخطوة بدافع وتشجيع من إحدى الممرضات في دار الرعاية التي تقيم بها هيلجا، حيث شجعتها على خوض التحدي وتحقيق هذا الإنجاز الذي يسبق احتفالها بعيد ميلادها المئة بفترة قصيرة. 

كما لعب الدعم النفسي والتشجيع المستمر دورًا حاسمًا في حث المعمرة على تحويل هذه الفكرة الجريئة إلى واقع ملموس صدم الجميع بسرعة شجاعتها.

ونجحت دافي من خلال هذا الاستعراض الجوي في جمع تبرعات مالية قيّمة خُصصت لدعم الأعمال الخيرية والمؤسسات الإنسانية، معربة عن سعادتها البالغة بكون مغامرتها لم تكن فقط دليلاً على إرادتها القوية، بل سببًا في تقديم المساعدة لغيرها ممن هم بحاجة إليها.(إرم نيوز)
 
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