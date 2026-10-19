ابنة الـ 99 عاماً تحطم رقما قياسيا عالميا! (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
❣️ 99-year-old grandma flies on the wing of a plane and sets a world record!
British resident Helga Duffy has become the oldest woman in the world to dare to take on such an adventure.
She was inspired to do it by a nurse at her care home.
The woman, who is approaching her 100th birthday, received a Guinness World Records certificate and raised money that she plans to donate to charity.
Video: Instagram / @ guinnessworldrecords— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 19, 2026
❣️ 99-year-old grandma flies on the wing of a plane and sets a world record!
British resident Helga Duffy has become the oldest woman in the world to dare to take on such an adventure.
She was inspired to do it by a nurse at her care home.
The woman, who is approaching her 100th birthday, received a Guinness World Records certificate and raised money that she plans to donate to charity.
Video: Instagram / @ guinnessworldrecords