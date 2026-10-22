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واشنطن تنفي إخلاء سفاراتها الخليجية: قرار المغادرة يخص السعودية

Lebanon 24
22-10-2026 | 03:25
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واشنطن تنفي إخلاء سفاراتها الخليجية: قرار المغادرة يخص السعودية
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نفى المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الأميركية تومي بيغوت صحة الأنباء المتداولة عن إخلاء سفارات الولايات المتحدة في دول الخليج، مؤكداً أن قرار المغادرة يقتصر على السعودية.

وأوضح بيغوت عبر منصة "إكس" أن الوزارة طلبت من الموظفين الحكوميين الأميركيين الذين لا تتطلب مهماتهم البقاء، إلى جانب أفراد عائلاتهم، مغادرة المملكة.

وعزا القرار إلى تصاعد هجمات الحوثيين على مطارات مدنية ومنشآت حيوية سعودية، وما أسفرت عنه من ضحايا واضطراب في حركة السفر.

وأكد أن سلامة موظفي الخارجية الأميركية وعائلاتهم تبقى أولوية، وأن الوزارة تواصل اتخاذ التدابير اللازمة لحمايتهم. وكانت واشنطن قد أصدرت قرار المغادرة، الأربعاء، عقب سلسلة هجمات استهدفت السعودية.

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