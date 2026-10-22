واشنطن تنفي إخلاء سفاراتها الخليجية: قرار المغادرة يخص السعودية

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
نفى المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الأميركية تومي بيغوت صحة الأنباء المتداولة عن إخلاء سفارات الولايات المتحدة في دول الخليج، مؤكداً أن قرار المغادرة يقتصر على السعودية.
وأوضح بيغوت عبر منصة "إكس" أن الوزارة طلبت من الموظفين الحكوميين الأميركيين الذين لا تتطلب مهماتهم البقاء، إلى جانب أفراد عائلاتهم، مغادرة المملكة.
وعزا القرار إلى تصاعد هجمات الحوثيين على مطارات مدنية ومنشآت حيوية سعودية، وما أسفرت عنه من ضحايا واضطراب في حركة السفر.
وأكد أن سلامة موظفي الخارجية الأميركية وعائلاتهم تبقى أولوية، وأن الوزارة تواصل اتخاذ التدابير اللازمة لحمايتهم. وكانت واشنطن قد أصدرت قرار المغادرة، الأربعاء، عقب سلسلة هجمات استهدفت السعودية.
This is inaccurate. The U.S. Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only.
Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.
The safety and security of Department personnel and their families remain our highest priority, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to protect and support them.— Tommy Pigott (@statedeptspox) October 21, 2026
This is inaccurate. The U.S. Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only.
Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.
The safety and security of Department personnel and their families remain our highest priority, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to protect and support them.