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فيديو مُروّع من الولايات المتّحدة... رجل قفز من شاحنة معلقة قبل احتراقها!

Lebanon 24
23-10-2026 | 09:47
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فيديو مُروّع من الولايات المتّحدة... رجل قفز من شاحنة معلقة قبل احتراقها!
فيديو مُروّع من الولايات المتّحدة... رجل قفز من شاحنة معلقة قبل احتراقها! photos 0
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نجا رجل من حادث مروري خطير في ولاية كاليفورنيا الأميركية، بعدما علقَت شاحنة فوق الحاجز الأوسط لطريق سريع واشتعلت فيها النيران، ما أدى إلى إغلاق الطريق لساعات.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو وثّقه أحد المارة تصاعد الدخان من مقدمة الشاحنة، بينما كان أحد الرجال يحاول الخروج منها.
 
وظهر الرجل وهو يتدلى لفترة وجيزة من النافذة قبل أن يقفز إلى الأرض، حيث كان عدد من الأشخاص في انتظاره لمساعدته.

وأظهر الفيديو أحد عناصر الشرطة وهو يرافق الرجل بعيداً عن الشاحنة، التي تصاعدت منها النيران عقب الحادث. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
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