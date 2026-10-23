فيديو مُروّع من الولايات المتّحدة... رجل قفز من شاحنة معلقة قبل احتراقها!

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
A dramatic rescue unfolded on a San Diego freeway after a truck wound up hanging over the roadway. The driver escaped through the windshield and dropped into a blanket held by bystanders as crews worked to clear the crash. https://t.co/LHwqJ9IKty— abc7 eyewitness news (@ABC7) October 22, 2026
A dramatic rescue unfolded on a San Diego freeway after a truck wound up hanging over the roadway. The driver escaped through the windshield and dropped into a blanket held by bystanders as crews worked to clear the crash. https://t.co/LHwqJ9IKty