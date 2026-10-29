في وسط الشارع وبين الناس... الملك تشارلز يرقص في مهرجان "جانكانو"

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Charles became a dancing King as he threw himself into party mode and joined a colourful street festival. The bash, known as a Junkaroo, is traditional Bahamian street party with historic links to slavery. https://t.co/b7P7osyzVF— matt wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) October 28, 2026
Charles became a dancing King as he threw himself into party mode and joined a colourful street festival. The bash, known as a Junkaroo, is traditional Bahamian street party with historic links to slavery. https://t.co/b7P7osyzVF