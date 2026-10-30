تحطّم مروحيّة في جبال الهيمالايا... ومقتل 6 ركاب كانوا على متنها (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
All six people on board helicopter killed in Chamoli crash
Prateek Jain, CEO of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), informed ANI over the phone that all six people on board—including the pilot—have died after a missing helicopter en route from.....
1/2 https://t.co/o90ximninm— Defence News Of INDIA (@DefenceNewsOfIN) October 30, 2026
All six people on board helicopter killed in Chamoli crash
Prateek Jain, CEO of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), informed ANI over the phone that all six people on board—including the pilot—have died after a missing helicopter en route from.....
1/2 https://t.co/o90ximninm