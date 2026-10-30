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تحطّم مروحيّة في جبال الهيمالايا... ومقتل 6 ركاب كانوا على متنها (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
30-10-2026 | 11:25
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تحطّم مروحيّة في جبال الهيمالايا... ومقتل 6 ركاب كانوا على متنها (فيديو)
تحطّم مروحيّة في جبال الهيمالايا... ومقتل 6 ركاب كانوا على متنها (فيديو) photos 0
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لقي طيار و5 ركاب مصرعهم بعد تحطم مروحية في ولاية أوتاراخاند كاند الهندية الواقعة في منطقة جبال الهيمالايا اليوم الجمعة.
وذكرت وكالة أنباء "إيانس" أنه تم انتشال جثث الضحايا الستة من موقع التحطم بعد جهود مشتركة قامت بها شرطة أوتارا كاند وقوة الاستجابة للكوارث التابعة للولاية والجيش الهندي.

وقال المسؤولون إنه لم يكن على متن المروحية أي نساء أو أطفال. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
 
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