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تغريدة فانس تربك حسابات ترامب.. خلاف حول إيران ورسائل مقلقة لإسرائيل

Lebanon 24
05-11-2026 | 02:56
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تغريدة فانس تربك حسابات ترامب.. خلاف حول إيران ورسائل مقلقة لإسرائيل
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أثار نائب الرئيس الأميركي جيه دي فانس مفاجأة داخل البيت الأبيض، بعدما نشر عبر منصة "إكس" موقفاً حمّل فيه الحرب على إيران مسؤولية خسارة الجمهوريين في الانتخابات النصفية، في خطوة عكست تبايناً مع توجهات الرئيس دونالد ترامب بشأن السياسة الخارجية.
 
 
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وبحسب مصادر نقلت عنها شبكة "فوكس نيوز"، جاء منشور فانس بعد اجتماع في البيت الأبيض خُصص لتوحيد الرسائل السياسية للإدارة الأميركية في أعقاب الانتخابات.

وتشير المصادر إلى أن فانس يسعى إلى استقطاب شريحة من الناخبين المؤيدين لترامب الذين يشعرون بالإحباط من نتائج الحرب، وتقديم نفسه ممثلاً لتيار داخل اليمين الأميركي يدعو إلى إعادة النظر في السياسة الخارجية، بما في ذلك العلاقة مع إسرائيل.

وفي هذا السياق، يرى بعض أنصار هذا التيار أن المواجهة مع إيران ترتبط بنفوذ إسرائيل في المنطقة وبطبيعة العلاقة بين ترامب ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو.

ورغم ذلك، لا يُفسَّر موقف فانس، بحسب المصادر، على أنه انشقاق عن ترامب، بل محاولة لاستيعاب الجمهوريين المعترضين على سياسته الخارجية، علماً أن نائب الرئيس كان منذ البداية أقل حماسة للخيار العسكري ضد إيران، كما سبق أن عبّر عن تحفظات إزاء بعض مواقف الحكومة الإسرائيلية.



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