تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24

إعداد لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24

إعداد لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

كانت برفقة صديقها في الفندق... شابة برازيليّة سقطت من الطابق السابع (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
05-11-2026 | 08:33
اجعل لبنان24 مصدرك المفضل على غوغل
A-
A+
كانت برفقة صديقها في الفندق... شابة برازيليّة سقطت من الطابق السابع (فيديو)
كانت برفقة صديقها في الفندق... شابة برازيليّة سقطت من الطابق السابع (فيديو) photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
لقيت الشابة البرازيلية ريناتا ريبيكا نيغراو سالدانيا دوس سانتوس التي تبلغ من العمر 26 عامًا حتفها، بعد سقوطها من نافذة فندق "ريو بوتي" في الطابق السابع، في مدينة ساو لويس شمال شرقي البرازيل.

ووفقاً لموقع "جي 1" البرازيلي، كانت الشابة برفقة صديقها ليوناردو أوغوستو بينتو فرانكا، لحضور بطولة للعبة البوكر، عندما سقطت من الطابق السابع.

 
وذكرت السلطات البرازيليّة أنّ الشابين كانا تحت تأثير الكحول. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
بسبب دخول حمام الطالبات بالخطأ.. شقيقان مصريان يسقطان من الطابق الثاني
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
05/11/2026 18:21:42 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
أب يلقي طفلته من الطابق الثالث.. ما السبب؟
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
05/11/2026 18:21:42 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
وكالة روسية: أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الروسية تسقط 65 طائرة مسيّرة كانت تقترب من موسكو
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
05/11/2026 18:21:42 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
حديث اوروبي عن تطبيق" الفصل السابع" ما بعد "اليونيفيل"
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
05/11/2026 18:21:42 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

منوعات

ليوناردو

ارم نيوز

البرازيل

شمال شرق

ليونارد

سانتوس

الكحول

santos

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
10:48 | 2026-11-05
Lebanon24
10:48 | 2026-11-05
Lebanon24
10:41 | 2026-11-05
Lebanon24
10:32 | 2026-11-05
Lebanon24
10:26 | 2026-11-05
Lebanon24
10:17 | 2026-11-05
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24