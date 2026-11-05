كانت برفقة صديقها في الفندق... شابة برازيليّة سقطت من الطابق السابع (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
➡️ Jovem morre após cair do 7º andar de hotel ao tentar sentar em Janela
Identificada como Renata Rebeca Negrão Saldanha dos santos, a mulher tentou se sentar em uma janela, mas uma estrutura de alumínio se soltou. Caso ocorreu em São Luís, nesta terça (3/11) https://t.co/pPKSRlxWMH— Metrópoles (@Metropoles) November 4, 2026
➡️ Jovem morre após cair do 7º andar de hotel ao tentar sentar em Janela
Identificada como Renata Rebeca Negrão Saldanha dos santos, a mulher tentou se sentar em uma janela, mas uma estrutura de alumínio se soltou. Caso ocorreu em São Luís, nesta terça (3/11) https://t.co/pPKSRlxWMH