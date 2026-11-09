حادث غير مألوف.. طائرة تهبط على طريق مزدحم (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🚨 ANOTHER PLANE ✈️ FALLS FROM THE SKY IN FLORIDA ☀️
Fort Myers, FL - A small plane does an emergency landing on a highway, luckily no injuries reported 🙏
Wha The Florida is going on with all these planes 🤷♂️ https://t.co/yFckNhFgkf— Michael Thompson (@Michael4FL) November 7, 2026
🚨 ANOTHER PLANE ✈️ FALLS FROM THE SKY IN FLORIDA ☀️
Fort Myers, FL - A small plane does an emergency landing on a highway, luckily no injuries reported 🙏
Wha The Florida is going on with all these planes 🤷♂️ https://t.co/yFckNhFgkf