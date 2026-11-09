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عربي-دولي

حادث غير مألوف.. طائرة تهبط على طريق مزدحم (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
09-11-2026 | 14:00
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حادث غير مألوف.. طائرة تهبط على طريق مزدحم (فيديو)
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شهد أحد الطرق المزدحمة في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية حادثًا غير مألوف، بعدما اضطرت طائرة خفيفة إلى الهبوط وسط حركة السير، إثر تعرضها لعطل فني مفاجئ، قبل أن تصطدم بمؤخرة شاحنة كانت تسير على الطريق، في مشهد أثار دهشة السائقين والمارة.

ووقعت الحادثة على طريق بايشور في منطقة شمال فورت مايرز، حيث فوجئ سائقون بطائرة تحلق على ارتفاع منخفض للغاية، قبل أن تهبط بالقرب من مركباتهم، في محاولة من قائدها للتعامل مع حالة الطوارئ.
 
وأفاد مكتب شرطة مقاطعة لي بأن الطائرة تعرضت لمشكلة فنية أثناء تحليقها، ما أجبر قائدها على تنفيذ هبوط اضطراري على الطريق، الذي كانت تسلكه سيارات وشاحنات لحظة وقوع الحادث.

ولم تكتمل عملية الهبوط دون أضرار، إذ اصطدمت الطائرة بمؤخرة شاحنة، وسط ظروف استثنائية فرضت على قائدها البحث عن مكان مناسب للهبوط بعيدًا عن المطار.
 
وبحسب المعلومات الأولية الصادرة عن مكتب الشرطة، فإن عطلًا فنيًا كان وراء اضطرار الطائرة إلى الهبوط، دون الكشف عن طبيعة المشكلة التي تعرضت لها أو الأسباب التفصيلية التي أدت إلى الاصطدام بالشاحنة.

ولم تتضح بعد حصيلة الإصابات أو حجم الأضرار الناجمة عن الحادث، كما لم تُعلن تفاصيل إضافية بشأن حالة قائد الطائرة أو سائق الشاحنة. (إرم نيوز) 
 
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