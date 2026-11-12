بالفيديو.. إغماء عنصرين من الحرس الجمهوري خلال استقبال ماكرون نظيره السلوفاكي أمام الإليزيه

Two guards fainted in front of Macron. This happened during a meeting between the President of France and the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, near the Élysée Palace. One of the guards was quickly taken away from the scene. A few moments later, the second guard also felt unwell, but his fall was not captured by the camera. The reasons for the fainting spells and the condition of the servicemen have not yet been reported. What does this symbol mean?