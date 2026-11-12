بالفيديو.. إغماء عنصرين من الحرس الجمهوري خلال استقبال ماكرون نظيره السلوفاكي أمام الإليزيه

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
أُصيب عنصران من الحرس الجمهوري الفرنسي بالإغماء، مساء الأربعاء، خلال مراسم استقبال الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون نظيره السلوفاكي بيتر بيليغريني أمام قصر الإليزيه.
وأفاد مصدر في الرئاسة الفرنسية لوكالة "فرانس برس" بأن العنصرين تلقّيا الرعاية الطبية سريعاً، مؤكداً أن "كل شيء على ما يرام".
وأظهرت مشاهد تلفزيونية سقوط أحد العنصرين أرضاً بعد أن فقد توازنه وارتطم بأحد أعمدة القصر، فيما سقط سيفه على الأرض. كما بيّنت الصور ماكرون وعدداً من مساعديه يتجهون نحوه للاطمئنان عليه.
وذكرت صحيفة "لوباريزيان" أن عنصراً ثانياً أُغمي عليه خارج نطاق الكاميرا، مشيرة إلى أن الحادثة أثارت قلق ماكرون قبل أن يستكمل مراسم استقبال نظيره السلوفاكي.
وكان عناصر الحرس الجمهوري قد اصطفوا بزيهم الرسمي حاملين السيوف، وفق البروتوكول المعتمد لاستقبال رؤساء الدول الأجنبية.
ويُذكر أن الحرس الجمهوري، التابع لقوات الدرك الفرنسية، يتولى مهمات حرس الشرف، التي تستلزم الوقوف لفترات طويلة بملابس رسمية ثقيلة مع حمل السيوف.
Two guards fainted in front of Macron.
This happened during a meeting between the President of France and the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, near the Élysée Palace.
One of the guards was quickly taken away from the scene. A few moments later, the second guard also felt unwell, but his fall was not captured by the camera.
The reasons for the fainting spells and the condition of the servicemen have not yet been reported.
What does this symbol mean?— Sprinter Report (@SprinterReport) November 12, 2026
Two guards fainted in front of Macron.
This happened during a meeting between the President of France and the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, near the Élysée Palace.
One of the guards was quickly taken away from the scene. A few moments later, the second guard also felt unwell, but his fall was not captured by the camera.
The reasons for the fainting spells and the condition of the servicemen have not yet been reported.
What does this symbol mean?