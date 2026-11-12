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بالفيديو.. إغماء عنصرين من الحرس الجمهوري خلال استقبال ماكرون نظيره السلوفاكي أمام الإليزيه

Lebanon 24
12-11-2026 | 09:44
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بالفيديو.. إغماء عنصرين من الحرس الجمهوري خلال استقبال ماكرون نظيره السلوفاكي أمام الإليزيه
بالفيديو.. إغماء عنصرين من الحرس الجمهوري خلال استقبال ماكرون نظيره السلوفاكي أمام الإليزيه photos 0
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أُصيب عنصران من الحرس الجمهوري الفرنسي بالإغماء، مساء الأربعاء، خلال مراسم استقبال الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون نظيره السلوفاكي بيتر بيليغريني أمام قصر الإليزيه.

وأفاد مصدر في الرئاسة الفرنسية لوكالة "فرانس برس" بأن العنصرين تلقّيا الرعاية الطبية سريعاً، مؤكداً أن "كل شيء على ما يرام".

 

وأظهرت مشاهد تلفزيونية سقوط أحد العنصرين أرضاً بعد أن فقد توازنه وارتطم بأحد أعمدة القصر، فيما سقط سيفه على الأرض. كما بيّنت الصور ماكرون وعدداً من مساعديه يتجهون نحوه للاطمئنان عليه.

 

وذكرت صحيفة "لوباريزيان" أن عنصراً ثانياً أُغمي عليه خارج نطاق الكاميرا، مشيرة إلى أن الحادثة أثارت قلق ماكرون قبل أن يستكمل مراسم استقبال نظيره السلوفاكي.

وكان عناصر الحرس الجمهوري قد اصطفوا بزيهم الرسمي حاملين السيوف، وفق البروتوكول المعتمد لاستقبال رؤساء الدول الأجنبية.

 

ويُذكر أن الحرس الجمهوري، التابع لقوات الدرك الفرنسية، يتولى مهمات حرس الشرف، التي تستلزم الوقوف لفترات طويلة بملابس رسمية ثقيلة مع حمل السيوف.

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