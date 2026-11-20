أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Asked by a reporter about Donald Trump greeting Vladimir Putin as 'my friend' in Shenzhen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy simply shrugged and walked off the stage with other European leaders who had gathered in Berlin to show support for his country https://t.co/IOhGSxCUct— Reuters (@Reuters) November 19, 2026
Asked by a reporter about Donald Trump greeting Vladimir Putin as 'my friend' in Shenzhen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy simply shrugged and walked off the stage with other European leaders who had gathered in Berlin to show support for his country https://t.co/IOhGSxCUct